Aaron Rodgers was benched in favor of Mason Rudolph after demanding Mike McCarthy give up play-calling duties, then accusing his coach of sleeping through meetings and other lapses.

The Steelers have benched quarterback Aaron Rodgers and moved backup Mason Rudolph into the starting role after Rodgers delivered an ultimatum to coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy Bench Rodgers After Ultimatum

The decision came in a late-night announcement following a chaotic Wednesday in Pittsburgh. The standoff began with a Tuesday meeting between McCarthy and Rodgers, who won a Super Bowl together with the Packers in 2011. Rodgers took his case public in an explosive appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. He said he told McCarthy the team would be best served if the coach stopped calling plays.

Also read Steelers Bench Aaron Rodgers; Players Upset with Coach Mike McCarthy

He also said that if McCarthy was not up for that, the team should probably release him. It was not a veiled ultimatum, according to Rodgers. He described it as me as a leader of the football team inspired by my teammates who talk about this all the time. He said the topic came up constantly in council meetings, on group chats and in the locker room.

In his professional opinion, based on 22 years of experience, he believed he was the only person who could talk to McCarthy honestly. McCarthy declined to go into that level of detail about the interaction at his press conference. He did confirm an ultimatum was made. We got to a point, we talked some things, communication and things like that, and there was an ultimatum made clearly outside of his job description, McCarthy said Wednesday.

So it was my decision to bench him. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, McCarthy was open to Rodgers demand because the veteran had been calling plays himself in recent weeks. But other coaches and some in the locker room convinced him it was not a move they wanted.

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McCarthy then made the call to bench Rodgers and start Rudolph, kicking off a day in which Rodgers accused his coach of falling asleep in meetings and watched Rodgers burn it all down. Rodgers accused McCarthy of repeatedly falling asleep in a quarterback meeting on Wednesday. He said McCarthy missed an offensive meeting on Thursday, walkthroughs on Thursday and Friday, and a morning meeting on Saturday. He also said McCarthy broke a halftime huddle with 1-2-3, Packers on Sunday.

Rodgers said all of that happened in the last week alone. McCarthy responded by confirming the misfired rallying call harkening back to his old home in Green Bay. He denied Rodgers claim that he held a grudge against the quarterback going back to their time with the Packers. He left many other questions unanswered.

Steelers Hiring Process Raised Red Flags

More will undoubtedly come over time. The story really begins with the Steelers decision to hire McCarthy in the first place. One team that was hiring last year told me they were stunned when Pittsburgh brought in the 62-year-old. That reaction was based on the vetting that organization had done on the coach's time in Dallas and Green Bay, with much of their information meshing with the claims Rodgers made to McAfee.

Two others confirmed that work ethic and drive were questions in the background work they had done on McCarthy, who delegated a lot in Dallas, after years of shuffling offensive coaching duties with his top staff members in Green Bay. The hiring also flew in the face of the Steelers previously sterling history of head-coach hires.

Pittsburgh hired Colts DC Chuck Noll at 37 years old in 1969, Chiefs DC Bill Cowher at 34 in 1992, and Vikings DC Mike Tomlin at 34 in 2007. All were young battleship commander types with defensive backgrounds. When rumors circulated that Tomlin may be done in Pittsburgh, Rams DC Chris Shula, then 39, was attached to the potential job opening. Shula interviewed, but the team instead turned to McCarthy.

That move lined up better with their decision to run back an older roster and hang on to vets like T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Ramsey, ahead of their successful effort to get Rodgers on board for another year. Despite all this, McCarthy brought a decorated resume with him. He won a Super Bowl and made four NFC title games in Green Bay.

He won 12 games three consecutive years in Dallas. He made the playoffs in 12 of his 18 seasons in those two places. Multiple coaches who have evaluated Rodgers said it looked like he had lost his tolerance for taking hits. His tape in 2026 has not been good.

Rodgers Athletic Decline Hurts Performance

Per coaches and scouts who studied it, he is not getting rid of the ball like he used to. That is usually a sign that a quarterback is not seeing the field as well, and perhaps an indication he is dropping his eyes and looking at the rush. Along those lines, multiple coaches who evaluated him say it looks like what has happened to Rodgers is what happens to a lot of older quarterbacks.

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He has lost his tolerance for taking hits and, with some of his athleticism gone, has a harder time avoiding them by moving around. That would make it tougher for a quarterback to keep his eyes downfield on his receivers. Multiple evaluators added that the body language on tape has not been great either, with some finger-pointing showing up after plays go awry. That finger-pointing has worn on teammates.

The rumblings of the player-coach divide have been persistent. At times they showed up in comments like Ramsey's, or those Rodgers made from the podium earlier in the year. Ramsey spoke seven weeks ago in the Steelers locker room, delivering a cryptic quote that chillingly foreshadowed what was to come in Pittsburgh. On incorporating new players to the secondary, Ramsey said the coaches have to put them out there with us so we can all get on the same page.

He said there was a little bit of a disconnect right there, just with what they want to do on the field and how they play as a team and together as a secondary versus just throwing a playbook in their hands and the coaches saying this is how it has to look. That is not how football works, he said.

Asked to clarify his comment on that disconnect, Ramsey added that he thought Aaron said it the other day in his press conference. He said the best teams that he has been on in his career are player-led teams. We are the ones that see and feel how the game is going, Ramsey said. The Steelers won that Sunday and would not lose again for more than a month.

Veteran Steelers Players Fuel Locker Room Tension

That tamped down any digging into what Ramsey said, and gave plenty of folks, myself included, the idea that Pittsburgh's coach-player tension was healthy. On Monday, Rodgers delivered McCarthy an ultimatum. He wanted a new, specific set of decision-makers incorporated into play-calling, or he wanted to be released. Rodgers claimed that he only heard about the decision after teammate Pat Freiermuth called him.

The team maintained that it had trouble getting ahold of its quarterback. That led to Rodgers deciding not to show up to work on Wednesday, an excused absence, and then everything else followed. This is my 22nd season covering the NFL and I cannot think of a precedent for how this went down over all that time.

It is fair to wonder if Rodgers ultimatum was the tipping point for McCarthy amid a brewing issue between the guys in the locker room and the guys leading them. The Steelers are quite simply built that way. Heyward is 37. Watt and Ramsey are 32.

Jamel Dean is 30. Freiermuth, Rico Dowdle, DK Metcalf, Alex Highsmith, DeShon Elliott and Jaylen Warren are all 28 or 29 and have six or more years of NFL experience. Tomlin was there for 19 seasons, so these were not coming from a broken situation. If what Rodgers is saying is true, and he had a problem with McCarthy, it is fair to surmise a lot of those older guys had similar issues with the coaches.

That does not go away with Rodgers gone. The NFL weekend may be the biggest of the year, and yet the league is somehow talking about Aaron Rodgers again. His narcissism was on full display with his version of Steelers truth, and he was blasted by a former teammate for a victim mentality after his Mike McCarthy takedown. McCarthy had a very direct meeting to keep Steelers power after the shocking accusations. Rodgers ended up on the wrong side of his own ultimatum.