Inside the $40-million renovation of an Art Deco gem in bustling Leimert Park

After five phases of renovations over 20 years, totaling $40 million, the Vision Theatre in Leimert Park will reopen with 'A Proud Family Wizmas.'

Vision Theatre’s 115-foot steel frame tower has been an iconic piece of the Leimert Park skyline for almost a century. After a $40-million renovation spanning 20 years, Leimert Park’s 95-year-old Vision Theatre is reopening this weekend as a home for film, live performance and arts education.

The restored Art Deco and Spanish Colonial landmark, once owned by actor Marla Gibbs, will be co-managed by Tina Knowles’ WACO Theater Center and the city. The reopening celebrates Leimert Park’s role as a center of Black arts and culture, beginning with the premiere of “A Proud Family Wizmas.

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” Tina Knowles’ nonprofit cultural organization — Where Art Can Occur Theater Center — has a shiny new home in bustling Leimert Park: the 95-year-old, Art Deco, Spanish Colonial Vision Theatre, which is officially reopening to the public this weekend after a $40 million, 20-year renovation. The neighborhood is a place where Knowles has long wanted to be. She co-founded WACO in 2017 to support performing and visual arts in the Black community.

That same year, she attended the inaugural Wearable Art Gala — which benefited WACO. The party’s theme was “Coming to America,” and Knowles found a shop on Degnan Boulevard in Leimert Park that sold authentic African jewelry and headpieces for the event. , and contemporary neighborhood icons, like artist Sika Dwimfo and clothing designer Queen Aminah. , then sitting unused and in disrepair.

“So it was music to my ears that the city took it on,” Knowles said. WACO officially moved from its North Hollywood headquarters into Vision Theatre last year and is now gearing up to celebrate the reopening in grand style. A, including the premiere of “A Proud Family Wizmas” Christmas special, will serve as something of a homecoming celebration for the Art Deco gem, which is being unveiled after five phases of renovations.

Designed in 1931 as a neighborhood movie palace, the building opened on April 21, 1932, with 1,100 seats. It featured a rich-toned ceiling mural by interior designer, known for designing movie theaters and painting ornate murals. A 115-foot steel frame tower and stucco base originally featured the theater’s name.

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This recently restored Art Deco ceiling mural was originally painted by Anthony Heinsbergen, a prolific interior designer and muralist. That tower, with “V-I-S-I-O-N” spelled out in seafoam green, has been an iconic piece of the Leimert Park skyline for almost a century. After ain August, the public will finally be able to step inside for screenings, panels, live theater, youth programming, educational programming and more.

The theater stayed open as an independent cinema from 1932 to 1968, when it closed with Arthur Penn’s “Bonnie and Clyde” as its final film. From 1968 to 1977, it remained empty.

Then it reopened as a Jehovah’s Witness chapel, known as the Watchtower. In 1990, the actor Marla Gibbs — known for her role as George Jefferson’s maid, Florence Johnston, on “The Jeffersons” — purchased the property and renamed it the Vision Theatre. She dreamed of an 850-seat performing arts theater and arts education center — but two years later, the theater fell on hard times during an economic recession. The bank foreclosed on the property in 1997, and the city took it over two years later, at the turn of the century.

“The time that I went in to view it after the work had been done, oh, my God, I cried,” Knowles said. “Because I just thought about Marla and the vision that she had. … I thought about her … and I just vowed to myself that we can really do this and we can really make a change in the community.

”WACO Executive Director Shay Wafer now co-directs the Vision Theatre Performing Arts Center alongside Department of Cultural Affairs arts manager Yvonne Farrow. Wafer used to work for Gibbs and helped her open the theater in the ’90s. Thirty-five years later, Wafer discovered the city was looking for a partner to co-operate and co-manage the theater.

“Leimert Park is world-renowned as a mecca for Black arts, and for entertainment and culture,” said Daniel Tarica, Department of Cultural Affairs general manager. “We’re able to provide a state-of-the-art facility for dance, for music, for theater, film and for arts education in a way that this community deserves, and that South Los Angeles deserves. ”That film programming will include the premiere of “A Proud Family Wizmas” Christmas special on Saturday.

“The Proud Family” — a groundbreaking animated series that helped redefine Black representation on TV — originally ran from 2001 to 2005, then returned for the “Louder and Prouder” reboot in 2022. This screening marks a few firsts: “The Proud Family’s” first Christmas special. Its first time using stop-motion animation . And the Vision Theatre’s first public opening in 20 years.

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Kyla Pratt has voiced 14-year-old main character Penny Proud since she herself was 14 . Walking by the Vision Theatre, she said, people used to think: “‘Oh, that’s another building that someone’s not using. It looks like it used to be beautiful. It looks like it used to be something.

’” “It’s like ‘The Proud Family,’” Pratt continued.

“It’s something that we filmed years and years and years ago, and now we restored it and we were able to reboot it and bring it for generations to come. So we get the same opportunity for a piece of property that has meant so much to the neighborhood. ”“Proud Family” executive producer Ralph Farquhar, who wrote the script for the special, is also the co-creator of three sitcoms set in South-Central: “South Central,” “Moesha” and its spinoff, “The Parkers.

” on the street right in front of the theater,” Farquhar said. “I’d been inside when Marla owned it, but I wasn’t prepared when I went in to see — just the meticulous refurbishing, if you will, of that space along with the additions they did to the back of the house. It was just done with such care and love that it kind of makes you emotional.

” “The Proud Family” creator Bruce W. Smith, who co-directed the special alongside David H. Brooks, has witnessed the highs, lows and evolution of Leimert Park and South-Central. He remembers the Watts riots, the 1992 riots, the rise of the “So now when you think about the rebuilding, it feels like we’re so resilient as a people, we’re always rebuilding,” Smith said.

“We’re not afraid of rebuilding and reshaping ourselves, and I think that that’s what the Vision Theatre represents. ” “It represents that vision of true history and our existence, our culture, our arts, and how important that is to us as a people,” he continued.

“Ralph and I are giving more art to the community, and that’s what keeps the community beautified. Laura Zornosa is an arts & entertainment reporter at the L.A. Times. She joined the newsroom in June 2020 as an arts & entertainment intern, then became a features reporter.

After stints as the culture fellow at the New York Times and a culture reporter at TIME Magazine, she returned to the L.A. Times. Zornosa has also written for the New York Times Magazine, Rolling Stone and the Chicago Tribune. Entertainment & Arts