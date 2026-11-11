Inside the $25,000-a-Year Concierge Service Solving Luxury Fashion Emergencies

Inside Quintessentially, the luxury concierge service arranging private fashion appointments, rare access, and last-minute deliveries for clients around the world.

Devil Wears Prada. These crises happen in real life, too, but are considerably less fun when they’re happening to us. How many times have you had an event and realized your look wasn’t quite right just minutes before the Uber arrives?

Or stared into your suitcase on vacation wishing you had brought the espadrilles, not the sandals? , the London-founded luxury concierge company that has spent the past 26 years building a business around the proposition that, for a certain class of consumer, almost anything can be arranged. Now operating in 40 cities, its U.S. operation spans private concierge services, travel, events, and guest management for luxury brands. Memberships start at $25,000 per year.

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Its fashion services are particularly revealing: part cultural access and part tactical operation, run through a network of relationships built carefully over decades. Each member is assigned a lifestyle manager and a travel specialist, with a wider team of experts behind them.

“Our lifestyle managers are the lifeblood of Quintessentially,” says Lauren Wilt, U.S. CEO of Quintessentially. Many come from celebrity personal assisting, luxury hospitality, music, and entertainment—industries that reward discretion, speed, and an ability to handle big personalities. And learning the ins and outs of their clients’ idiosyncrasies is the key to their business.

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“There isn’t another concierge company that gets to know their clients the way we do,” says Wilt. “This isn’t a self-service booking platform with a suite of benefits. We are a highly personalized, proactive service. ” Proactive being the operative word, and fashion offers plenty of opportunity for a lifestyle manager’s creative problem-solving.

“Our members often come to us saying, ‘I’ve heard about this experience—hook me up and book it,’” said Wilt. “But it’s our job to tell them when to go, when to avoid the crowds, and sometimes that the experience they’ve seen on Instagram isn’t actually the experience for them.

”There were styling appointments at Dior ahead of a runway show and after-party, a private Chanel appointment arranged around a wish list submitted in advance, and lunch withat her studio before attending her show. Hair and makeup were, of course, handled too. The itinerary also included a tour of vintage ateliers and heritage boutiques, with a specialist who negotiated purchases on the client’s behalf. The service extends beyond the easily bookable, too.

Another Quintessentially member was granted private access to Dior’s historic design archives and La Suite Dior, an invitation-only experience involving a private fragrance session, photo shoot, and a private after-hours visit to the Dior boutique. Other members have been invited intoBut it’s not all about the shopping—a concierge service can also carefully curate once-in-a-lifetime experiences. When one member sought to propose to his girlfriend in Paris, Quintessentially arranged for a proposal on a flower-filled private balcony overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

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Afterward, the couple visited Cartier for a private appointment to choose her engagement ring together. And a surprise upgrade to theThe team also excels at solving logistical challenges. In one case, a diamond ring was collected in Geneva and delivered to a member in their suite at theAnd when a guest needed—truly needed—a new Saint Laurent bag and Bulgari necklace hand-delivered to their resort in the Maldives, Quintessentially made it happen.

“A brand sells you the dress; we help you with where to wear it,” Wilt says. Indeed, Quintessentially’s relationships with fashion houses operate in both directions. Luxury brands employ the company to manage the logistics surrounding their most important clients, as well as influencer trips and large-scale fashion shows and shopping events.

One recent project for a fashion client involved bringing 100 couples to New York over four days, with Quintessentially coordinating car services, welcome lunches, and all the practical details that allowed the brand to focus on hosting. But perhaps the most interesting thing about a service like Quintessentially is that it isn’t really about acquiring new things. It’s about the removal of friction, and the ability to move through the world with a degree of spontaneity.

The real luxury isn’t the Birkin, the hotel suite, or the private fitting—it’s in never having to wonder how to make it all happen.