Fashion Loves Food Gala 2026 in Milan celebrated luxury, fashion, and Italian cuisine with panels, top industry leaders, and exclusive gifts.

took place at Palazzo Parigi in Milan on Nov. 11. Now in its fourth edition, the event, cohosted by WWD, The Style Gate and Galateo & Friends, celebrated the union between Upon arrival, guests were greeted and given a specially designed bracelet by Coccinelle, a partner of the event.

The evening started with a cocktail offered by the Milanese landmark Da Giacomo and Veneto-based Cantina Pizzolato, known for its organic and organic wines. Group’s Diego and Andrea Della Valle; Italy’s most decorated Michelin-starred chef Enrico Bartolini; Stefano Canali; Zegna’s artistic director Alessandro Sartori; Louis Vuitton deputy chief executive officer Damien Bertrand; Caruso CEO Marco Angeloni; Tom Ford Fashion CEO Lelio Gavazza; Style Capital CEO Roberta Benaglia, and Haworth Lifestyle CEO Dario Rinero, to name a few — posed for photos on the step-and-repeat carpet and enjoyed caviar tastings by Volzhenka.

Also read The Fashion Lover’s 2026 IYKYK Gift Guide

During the cocktail, Matteo Marzotto, president of MinervaHub, wearing an Oura ring, debated with his life partner Nora Shkreli on the advantages — or not — of wearing one, while panettone was the subject of a conversation between Paola Faccioli, CEO of Cova, and Fabrizio Cardinali, CEO of Etro, who has teamed with “rival” Aimo and Nadia on the Christmas cake. Malo’s CEO Michelle Kessler-Sanders was already in a festive mood and acknowledged the importance of connecting emotionally with clients during the upcoming holiday season, while Caruso’s Angeloni had January’s fashion events in mind, saying that he’s busy prepping the fall 2027 collection with creative director Max Kibardin. For dinner, guests took their seats at round tables adorned with arrangements of dahlias in different shades of blush pink, red and deep burgundy, courtesy of Fleur Milano, and precious crystal bottles of Galateo & Friends olive oil designed in collaboration with Swarovski — olive oil is always a topic of conversation for Italians, as it was for Kiton’s CEO Antonio De Matteis and Giacomo Milano’s Giampaolo Grossi.

Later in the evening, Valeriano Antonioli, CEO of Lungarno Collection, was chatting about the time he met Beyoncé Knowles-Carter at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Amanda Smith, CEO of Fairchild Media Group, greeted the room alongside Marco Bonaldo, founder of Galateo & Friends, and Alessandro Maria Ferreri, owner and CEO of The Style Gate.

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Alessandro Maria Ferreri, Luisa Zargani, James Fallon, Amanda Smith and Marco Bonaldo at the 2026 WWD Fashion Loves Food Gala held at Palazzo Parigi Hotel & Grand Spa on Nov. 11 in Milan.

“When we started this event four years ago, it was an exploration about how couture, cuisine and luxury hospitality can speak to one another. It’s clear that when we joined the conversation something has evolved and has become something much deeper than a culture movement, it’s a business opportunity,” Smith said.

“Successful brands are truly transforming the retail experience into a lifestyle experience. Luxury brands have understood the power of culture for many years, hospitality is a new frontier and both are deeply rooted in craftsmanship, heritage and, ultimately, relationships. We’re bringing people together and it’s an opportunity for us tonight to celebrate extraordinary brands and visionaries,” she continued.

The dinner began with sea bass carpaccio with capers, lemon and sage by Sogni followed by creamy carnaroli risotto with roasted tomato cream, stracciatella reduction, basil chlorophyll and cantabrian anchovy by 10 Corso Como. The second course by Gong restaurant featured a steamed lobster tail served with vegetables, red onion and daikon marinated in rice vinegar. Guests were served Tenuta La Massa red wine as well as L’Argentaia’s white wine.

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Crazy Pizza treated guests to an artisanal baba with vanilla sauce, milk cream and sour cherries in syrup for dessert. Matteo Marzotto and Nora Shkreli at the 2026 WWD Fashion Loves Food Gala held at Palazzo Parigi Hotel & Grand Spa on Nov. 11 in Milan. As the event came to a close, the sponsors presented guests with gifts, including chocolate treats by luxury specialty food and beverage Turkish brand Selamlique.

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