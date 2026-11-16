Inside Sixers-Nets: How Philly can finish a back-to-back sweep in Brooklyn

Brooklyn reworked its roster around Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. but enters Monday at 3-9 as Philadelphia tries to win twice in two nights.

Brooklyn reworked its roster around Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. but enters Monday at 3-9 as Philadelphia tries to win twice in two nights.31 points from Jaylen Brown and 27 from Tyrese Maxey led the way, but LeBron James’ 11 assists launch him into third all time in NBA Assists The Sixers will arrive in Brooklyn with one victory already secured on their back-to-back and a different combination of stars likely available for the second.on Sunday.

Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 31 points, Tyrese Maxey added 27 and LeBron James recorded 11 assists toJames has not played both ends of a back-to-back this season, making it reasonable to expect him to sit Monday night. Joel Embiid, meanwhile, rested Sunday and is expected to return against Brooklyn. The Sixers had not submitted their official injury report as of Monday morning. The Nets enter at 3-9, but this is not the same roster that finished 20-62 last season.

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Before the Sixers attempt to win twice in two nights, here is a closer look at what has changed in Brooklyn and where Monday’s matchup could turn. Nic Claxton is now in Chicago. Julius Randle arrived from Minnesota as the central piece of a four-team trade. Keon Ellis and Moe Wagner joined in free agency, while Michael Porter Jr. remains one of Brooklyn’s primary scoring options.

Porter is available after missing Saturday’s game for personal reasons. He will give the Nets another shooter after Brooklyn struggled badly without him in a 129-110 loss to Memphis. James reaches assists milestone, keeps seeing plays ‘before they actually happen' The Nets’ rotation also includes a large group of young players. Egor Dëmin, Nolan Traore and Mikel Brown Jr. have all received minutes in the backcourt, while Noah Clowney, Danny Wolf and Day’Ron Sharpe have played in the frontcourt.

The combination has produced uneven results. Brooklyn averages 110.2 points and allows 116.4 per game. Its minus-6.3 net rating ranks 23rd in the league. Brooklyn has shown its offensive ceiling.

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The Nets scored 145 points in a 34-point win over New Orleans last week. Three nights later, they fell behind Memphis by 26 and lost by 19. Jordi Fernandez has been direct about the difference between the team he sees in practice and the one that has appeared in games. The Nets did not merely miss shots against Memphis.

Their problems began with their approach.

“We didn’t punch first,” Randle said. “Just organization. I think maybe just trying too hard, playing a little unorganized, stuff like that. And then just attention to detail.

I think we’ve got a lapse of focus sometimes. ”“They’ve got to grow fast,” he said.

“Being 20 is not an excuse. ” That inexperience has appeared in Brooklyn’s ball control. The Nets’ offensive turnover rate ranks 28th in the league. They have been much more disruptive on the other end.

Brooklyn has forced turnovers on 13.9 percent of its opponents’ possessions, tied for seventh. The Sixers forced 10 Indiana turnovers and converted them into 19 points Sunday. Philadelphia committed 13 total turnovers while playing at the quick tempo it has emphasized since training camp. Brooklyn has enough length and athleticism to disrupt the Sixers.

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It has not consistently maintained its own organization after creating that pressure. Brooklyn has allowed 14.2 three-pointers per game, the eighth-most in the NBA. Opponents have posted a 55.2 effective field-goal percentage against the Nets. That presents another opportunity for a Sixers team receiving strong outside shooting from several role players.

Anfernee Simons ranks third in the league with 33 three-pointers off the bench and is shooting 41.8 percent from deep. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has made 46.5 percent of his threes, while Dean Wade is at 41.4 percent. Maxey made five threes against Indiana and Brown added three. Jabari Walker also continued his strong start by making three of his six attempts from deep.

Those contributions matter on the second night of a back-to-back, especially if James sits. Philadelphia should not need Maxey and Brown to create every possession from a standstill if its shooters continue punishing open space. Embiid’s expected return would change the shape of Philadelphia’s offense after James served as its primary organizer Sunday. Brooklyn no longer has Claxton to use against Embiid.

Sharpe has moved into a larger role and is coming off 16 points and 11 rebounds in Memphis. Wagner, Clowney and Randle give Fernandez several other bodies to try, but none presents the same defensive profile as Claxton. Sharpe’s work on the glass deserves attention. The Sixers have survived significant rebounding deficits this season, but allowing Brooklyn extra possessions would give Porter and Randle more chances to settle into the game.

On the other end, Embiid should have opportunities to force Brooklyn’s frontcourt into difficult decisions. Sending help would create openings for Philadelphia’s shooters. Defending him individually would leave Sharpe, Wagner and Clowney with a demanding assignment. The Sixers have already won three games without James.

Monday could require them to do it again, this time with Embiid returning as the center of the offense. Brooklyn’s record suggests a favorable matchup. Its shooting and young talent make it less comfortable than the standings indicate. The Sixers handled the first half of their back-to-back by producing a season-high 131 points.

Finishing the sweep will require them to adjust to a different available roster while preventing an inconsistent Nets team from finding one of its explosive nights.