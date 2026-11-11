Raiders trade Kirk Cousins to Vikings after Monday Night Football call, clearing path for Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders traded quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings after a Monday Night Football conversation, handing the starting job to rookie Fernando Mendoza.

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings after a Monday Night Football conversation helped finalize the deal, clearing the way for rookie Fernando Mendoza to take over as the starter.

The move returns Cousins to Minnesota, where he spent six seasons and where he felt he had unfinished business for a playoff push. The trade came together quickly after Cousins spoke with his family, longtime agent Mike McCartney and Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell. Cousins then informed Raiders general manager John Spytek of his decision. The Vikings and Cousins already had familiarity, making the reunion an easy sell for both sides.

Also read Vikings bringing back Kirk Cousins in trade with Raiders to address QB troubles

Raiders Executive Explains Trade Decision

Spytek described the framework being worked out in a morning conversation with Nolan. He said the Raiders had talked to many people around the league for a long time but that the deal with Minnesota ultimately made sense for both teams. He said the Raiders had to choose between moving forward with Mendoza over the final eight games or taking what Minnesota offered. One NFL executive said Spytek handled the situation perfectly by not shopping Cousins.

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The executive said teams make friendly calls and learn who is serious and who is a bargain shopper. The executive added that Cousins was not a Dollar General guy because he was playing like Neiman Marcus, and a team with a Neiman Marcus defense and other weapons came calling.

The Raiders essentially got Cousins' efforts on and off the field for free thanks to Tom Delaney, one of the NFL's elite contract and salary cap minds, and picked up a third-round pick. The development of Mendoza was a big factor in the trade, and the Raiders moved all in on both the present and the future by bringing in Cousins as an example for the 2026 NFL Draft's presumptive number one overall pick.

From Monday night team bible studies to early morning review sessions, Cousins and Mendoza worked well together and their relationship blossomed. Mendoza's work ethic and attitude won over Cousins, and Cousins showed a willing heart to offer anything he could to the man waiting to take his temporary hold on the job.

For just over two weeks, sources in the building made it clear Mendoza was ready, but Cousins was performing at a career-rejuvenating high level, a fact not lost on him. Spytek explained what he saw in Mendoza that showed he was ready. He said he is not in the meetings every day but hears reports about how well Mendoza does in there, and watching him practice and operate the scout team showed unselfishness and ability to throw the football.

Mendoza Earns Starting Opportunity

Spytek said Mendoza improved as a passer and performed at a level in practice that was hard to ignore, putting the team in position to make a really hard decision. Raiders coach Klint Kubiak echoed those sentiments with even more analysis. He said Mendoza has done everything asked of him in practice and exceeded expectations, and while live bullet Sunday is far different from practice, Mendoza showed he is ready physically and mentally.

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Kubiak said Mendoza studies like he would any other game, puts in a lot of work and has shown his teammates how prepared he is, not just through lip service but on the practice field. Kubiak explained what Cousins taught Mendoza, including work habits, preparation, ways to take care of your body, ways to connect with teammates, progressions, blitzes to expect and things to expect from coordinators.

He said there is a lot more to playing the position than what coaches tell you in the meeting room, and Cousins embodied all the right things, including how to prepare, how to be a professional and what buttons to push on teammates and what questions to ask coaches when things are not going well. Cousins spent four seasons with Justin Jefferson and played 25 regular-season games under O'Connell before leaving for Atlanta in free agency.

From 2018 through 2023, he led the Vikings to two playoff appearances but logged only a single playoff victory. He will be out to change that history and not waste a season with a Brian Flores defense and another prime season for Jefferson. After the trade, Cousins posted a photo on Instagram of himself and Jefferson hugging after a game when Cousins was with Atlanta. The league captioned the post, this duo is BACK.

Cousins Returns to Vikings

The Vikings, sitting at 6-2, travel to Green Bay to face the 6-3 Packers on Sunday before facing the NFC favorite 49ers, who are 7-1, in Week 11. Cousins' return to Minnesota comes with the Vikings already having familiarity with him, and he chose to rejoin for the playoff push despite his love for the Raiders organization.

The Raiders, now 4-5, will turn to Mendoza, who will not be as ready this Sunday versus the Seahawks as he will be later, but was as ready as could be and then some.