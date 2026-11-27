Preparations began in earnest at New York City’s notorious Rikers Island jail earlier this week as batches of turkey roasts were loaded into tall ovens lined up in a cavernous, industrial-grade kitchen.

Julet Thompson Pitt, a kitchen supervisor on Rikers Island, marinates boneless turkey while preparing the Thanksgiving meals for inmates and staff on Rikers Island in New York, Monday, Nov. 23, 2026.

Rikers Island kitchen staff prepare more than 6,000 pounds of turkey and 10,000 Thanksgiving lunches, with traditional sides and dietary alternatives, for the jail’s roughly 6,700 people. Corrections officials say the familiar meal and holiday football can help maintain order at a jail long plagued by violence, overcrowding and mismanagement as the city plans its closure.

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For one inmate awaiting trial, it will be his first Thanksgiving away from family — a welcome meal and a chance to learn kitchen skills behind bars. How do you cook more than 6,000 pounds of turkey in time for Thanksgiving at one of the nation’s largest prisons? Get a few days’ head start and plenty of ovens.