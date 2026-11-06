Inside Richard Saghian’s $300 Million-Plus Property Portfolio

The Fashion Nova billionaire has been on quite the house-hunting spree, snapping up properties from Los Angeles to Malibu, Miami, and New York City.

Richard Saghian knows how to move merchandise. Since founding Fashion Nova in 2006, he’s turned a single Los Angeles retail business into a fast-fashion empire.

His latest obsession, however, has nothing to do with what’s trending on Instagram. The son of an Iranian immigrant who owned a women’s clothing store in Los Angeles’s Fashion District, Saghian grew up around the apparel industry before opening his first Fashion Nova outpost in a San Fernando Valley mall. The real turning point came in 2013, when he took the brand online.

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Fashion Nova already had a sizable Instagram following, thanks to customers and influencers tagging its clothes in their posts, and Saghian turned that online buzz into a marketing machine, churning out hundreds of new styles each week and enlisting celebrities including Cardi B,estimates at $2.1 billion, one of retail’s biggest success stories. Away from the fast-fashion frenzy, the billionaire has developed an appetite for trophy real estate, spending more than $300 million on homes in some of the country’s most coveted markets.

His portfolio runs from sprawling Los Angeles estates to Florida waterfront properties and a brand-new Manhattan penthouse. Keep reading to learn more about where Saghian hangs his hat. Situated in the exclusive Bird Streets neighborhood above the Sunset Strip, the contemporary residence was designed by architect Paul McClean and built in 2008. Spanning approximately 7,100 square feet on a 0.31-acre lot, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home features floor-to-ceiling glass, wrap-around balconies, and panoramic views of downtown Los Angeles.

Outdoors are an infinity pool, spa, fire pit, and lounge area. Avicii bought the home in 2013 for $15.55 million, after it sold for $10 million in 2009, and hired McClean to remodel it in 2017. The property returned to the market as a rental in late 2025 for $95,000 per month, with the asking price eventually dropping to $65,000 in 2026.

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In April 2021, Saghian paid $14.73 million for a beachfront property on La Costa Beach, acquiring it from Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife, Nicole Avant. The couple had owned the two-story home since 2013, when they purchased it from actor and comedian David Spade for $10.25 million. The 3,763-square-foot villa offers four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and 60 feet of beach frontage.

Extensively renovated during Sarandos and Avant’s tenure, it features ocean-facing decks, walls of glass, a European-inspired kitchen, and a private courtyard plunge pool. Saghian later offered the residencein cash for a compound along Carbon Beach, aka “Billionaires Beach. ” The property was purchased from Lee Samson, founder of Windsor Healthcare Management, who had originally listed it for $69 million in mid-2022.

Occupying roughly a third of an acre with 70 feet of beach frontage, the original 1976 Buff & Hensman structure was demolished by Samson, who commissioned Landry Design Group to construct a modern 6,125-square-foot residence. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom features a rooftop deck with a retractable glass ceiling, an outdoor pool, and direct access to the sand. , the sprawling Bel Air megamansion developed by Nile Niami and designed by architect Paul McClean.

His winning bid of $126 million climbed to approximately $141 million after the 12 percent buyer’s premium. The deal came after years of financial trouble for the project, which had initially been envisioned as a $500 million estate before being listed for $295 million and ultimately landing in bankruptcy.

Spanning approximately 105,000 square feet across nearly four hilltop acres, the mansion has 21 bedrooms, 42 bathrooms, five swimming pools, a 30-car subterranean garage, a four-lane bowling alley, a 10,000-bottle wine cellar, a nightclub, and a 10,000-square-foot rooftop deck. Saghian bought the property without a certificate of occupancy and has since undertaken extensive finishing and customization work.

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He also told thethat he viewed the acquisition as a chance to own a property that would become part of the city’s history.on Miami Beach’s North Bay Road from spec-home developer Ami Shashoua. The primary bayfront estate is an 8,116-square-foot contemporary spec home completed in 2022, offering seven bedrooms, 75 feet of Biscayne Bay frontage, a saltwater pool, a wine cellar, a home theater, a gym, and a cabana.

Directly across the street, the second transaction includes a separate 3,167-square-foot renovated Mediterranean-style home with four bedrooms, a pool, and a two-car garage.in cash for a newly built, 13,000-square-foot estate on a 1.2-acre lot along the Beverly Hills border. Developed by Los Angeles builder Ramtin Ray Nosrati’s Huntington Estate Properties, the six-bedroom home had been listed for $44 million less than a month earlier.

Saghian reportedly planned to use it as a temporary residence while work continues on his Bel Air megamansion, The One. Completed in 2025, the house sits on 1.2 acres and comes with a suitably over-the-top lineup of amenities, including an indoor-outdoor pool, a putting green, and a basketball and pickleball court, along with a spa with a barbershop, sauna, and steam room. There’s also a basement-level bar with a wall of televisions.at 111 Murray Street in Tribeca.

He reportedly discovered the apartment during a trip to New York Fashion Week before snapping up the five-bedroom residence atop the 64-story tower developed by Fisher Brothers, the Witkoff Group, and New Valley Ventures. The purchase marked the building’s final sponsor sale, completing the sellout of all 157 units. Spanning approximately 7,700 square feet, the full-floor penthouse features 14-foot ceilings, a fireplace in the great room, and two terraces with sweeping views of the Hudson and East Rivers.

The nearly 1,400-square-foot primary suite has two dressing rooms and baths. Developers initially valued the residence at $50 million in the building’s offering plan, though it was listed in 2025 for $33.95 million. Residents have access to a 75-foot indoor lap pool, fitness center, hammam, beauty salon, and private dining facilities. Nick and Vanessa Lachey List the $8.2 Million L.A.

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