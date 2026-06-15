Inside Prison for Women, Mackenzie Shirilla's Lesbi... and Post-Prison Plans

In her prison life, Mackenzie Shirilla, a convicted murderer, allegedly engaged in lesbian hookups and made explicit video calls with an ex-inmate. Upon release, she plans to become a life coach. However, the true crime community is still interested in her daughter Natalie's perspective on her life in prison and Mackenzie's alleged criminal activities. There is also a controversial comment made by Mackenzie regarding the cause of her boyfriend's death in a fatal car crash while she was behind the wheel. The full article with audio and video evidence is provided, and the reader can decide for herself how much credibility to give to the allegations and commentary made by the incarcerated individuals and their families.

is currently behind bars, her personal life has been the subject of fascination for true crime fans after rumors of her alleged lesbian hookups inside of the Ohio Reformatory for Women have made the rounds.in an interview published on Sunday, June 14, Natalie Shirilla revealed what her daughter’s life in prison has been like.

At one point during the interview, Natalie, 51, reacted to the“A lot of the tickets she got were for stuff she wouldn’t even know were rules, like wearing her uniform,” Natalie claimed. Natalie then reflected on some of the tickets being given to her daughter after she allegedly made numerous sexually explicit video calls with an ex-inmate. Convicted murderer Mackenzie Shirilla is revealing her post-prison plans, should she ever secure her release.

“I’ma be a life coach and stuff,” Shirilla, 21, reportedly told her mom, Natalie Shirilla, via phone from the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, Ohio, according to audio obtained by TMZ and published on Saturday, May 30. “I’m just “I mean, she’s in her 20s so…,” Natalie said of her daughter’s alleged lesbian activity. “I don’t know about that one. All I can say is Mackenzie is not violent or aggressive.

”, which included a NSFW video call in 2025 in which she allegedly showed her breasts to a visitor who flashed “a dildo sticking out of her pants twice. ” In April 2025, Mackenzie allegedly had more than “100 video visits” with someone “who should not be visiting” her. The unapproved visitor was said to be an “ex inmate that was released.

” Mackenzie was also written up for possession of altered clothing, as well as four “nude magazine pictures” in October 2024. As part of her punishment, prison officials restricted her commissary access for 30 days. She was written up again in August 2025 when a prison guard saw another inmate “removing her hand from IP Shirilla’s buttocks region” as part of “consensual sexual contact. ” Mackenzie was given seven days of restrictions as her punishment after she was found guilty.

In addition to her infractions, a former prison inmate also claimed that she witnessed Mackenzie hooking up with other inmates. Mackenzie Shirilla referred to herself as the “third victim” of the fatal car crash that killed her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and their friend Davion Flanagan while she was behind the wheel. Shirilla, 21, made the comment while speaking to her mother, Natalie Shirilla, during a phone call from the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center.

At the in the fatal car crash that landed her in jail.

“If she was grieving or remorseful, she would not have gone to prison and jumped into prison relationships over the next six months,” she said. In July 2022, Mackenzie was accused of intentionally driving a car going 100 mph into a brick building in Strongsville, Ohio. Russo, 20, and Flanagan, 19, ultimately died in the crash. Mackenzie was convicted of 12 felony charges in 2023, which included murder, felonious assault and aggravated vehicular homicide.

She was sentenced to serve two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life in prison. 'ANTM' Winner Adrianne Curry Reacts to Tyra Banks' Lawsuit Against Netflix





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