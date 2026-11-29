The Nittany Lions fought through injuries and a rough first half to edge the Terps 27-26.

Penn State Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell hugs receiver Zay Robinson after a win over Maryland at SECU Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State on SIPenn State coach Matt Campbell never hangs on the field after games.

At home, he's among the first people through the tunnel and into the locker room, win or lose. He has yet to ring the victory bell in the Beaver Stadium end zone.and leaping into his quarterback's arms, Campbell did a lap on the sideline, slapping hands and embracing a crowd reveling in the Nittany Lions'"You just felt the opportunity to be one tonight was special, so you take it," Campbell said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"... It was a tough night last Saturday night [To be sure, this wasn't a great win over a bowl team sending the Nittany Lions into a brighter tomorrow. Maryland was 4-7 with an interim head coach and without its top receiver, Chris Durr Jr. Barely 31,000 people attended the game at SECU Stadium. The national radar couldn't measure the stakes.