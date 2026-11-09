Inside New Jersey's surprising Hollywood revival

New Jersey has rolled out the red carpet for filmmakers. The state is helping finance Netflix's construction of a $1-billion studio complex on an abandoned Army base near the Jersey Shore.

America’s film industry flickered to life in this state with a chip on its shoulder. In 1888, inventor Thomas A. Edison began developing a motion picture camera at his West Orange laboratory.

His crew built an odd-shaped soundstage — giving birth to moviemaking. But soon, New Jersey lost the action to flashier New York and, then, the industry famously moved west to sunny Los Angeles, where it prospered for a century. Film activity in Los Angeles has plummeted to historic lows, with devastating consequences for crews and vendors.

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This series examines how L.A. lost its dominant perch as a film and TV destination and what can be done to bring Hollywood back home. New Jersey has soared, becoming one of the nation’s hottest film destinations and squeezing into the limelight of its bigger neighbor across the Hudson River. State leaders have rolled out the red carpet. They have adopted aggressive tax credits and awarded up to $387 million toat Ft.

Monmouth, a former U.S. Army base near the Jersey Shore. More than 80 buildings have been bulldozed, and on a recent afternoon, towering yellow cranes dotted the loam as soundstages, mills and office space began to take shape. Less than 10 years ago, total movie and TV production spending in New Jersey was a mere $67 million, according to the state’s Economic Development Authority.

By 2025, industry spending in the Garden State had reached $1.2 billion, as reported by production data firm ProdPro, behind only California, New York and Georgia. Meanwhile, California’s film spending declined 37% to $5.2 billion from 2021 to 2025. Nearly three dozen major films and TV projects were produced in New Jersey in 2025, double the count of five years ago, ProdPro said.

The story of how L.A. steadily lost much of its homegrown industry to other locales is a tale of hubris, escalating costs, political inaction and fierce competition from states and countries hungry for a piece of the Hollywood pie. Adam Sandler and Chris Rock have been shooting a comedy sequel, “Grown Ups 3,” for Netflix.

Actor-director Dan Levy and his crew turned a Metuchen video arcade into a yarn-and-crafts store for theirwhen it left Los Angeles after 14 seasons and settled into an old sports complex, the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford.

“We are welcome here. ... The governor of New Jersey came to our set,” Robert King said in an interview.

“They really want the talent coming in and all of the infrastructure that gets built up around it. ” Jon Crowley, former director of New Jersey’s Motion Picture & Television Commission, noted the irony of how the state was winning back a business that had shifted more than a century ago to Hollywood.

Then, industry“Taxes drove the filmmakers away and now, tax incentives are bringing them back again,” Crowley said.vetoed bills to reinstate tax credits and, in 2011, he blocked a $420,000 credit for MTV’s loud and boozy reality show “Jersey Shore,” saying taxpayers shouldn’t foot the bill for a “project which doesAnother problem was that New Jersey had been somewhat typecast as run-down. HBO audiences had come to view the state that produced Bruce Springsteen, Frank Sinatra, Jon Bon Jovi and Joe Pesci through a lens of a particular mob family.

“Most people, when they think of Jersey, they think of the rusty-bridge opening from ‘The Sopranos,’” Crowley said. “They don’t have a picture in their mind of our beaches, our snow-capped mountains, our small towns, our big cities — and the open farmland. ” Michael Imperioli, left, James Gandolfini and Tony Sirico star in Season 2 of “The Sopranos,” the popular HBO series set in New Jersey. Former Gov.

Phil Murphy, first elected in 2017, thought the state was leaving money on the table. At the time, TV and movie production was surging in New York, California’s biggest rival. The Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” starring Timothée Chalamet, was one of New Jersey’s most significant projects for 2024, with 60 filming days in the state.

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“We felt, you know what, we’ve got as much talent as anybody,” Murphy told The Times. “We’ve got the best location that money could buy. ”New Jersey could pull New York’s Broadway, film and TV talent for union shoots within the city’s Thirty-Mile Zone, beyond which producers must pay extra costs for hotels and other travel expenses.

“We’re a big pro-union state and ... this is a big union industry,” Murphy said. “There was no reason why we couldn’t be claiming a big slice. ” His team got to work by prioritizing economic incentives that would attract private sector investment.

“Putting Jersey back on the map was a big part of our administration’s energies,” said Murphy, who left office in January after two terms. “Film, television and digital led the way. ”‘It’s not that things are perfect, as shown by the remnants of the Troubles that occasionally rear its head. But you cannot help but feel something different there,’ writes an L.A.

Times reader. He and Tim Sullivan, then the state’s economic development chief, flew to Los Angeles, toured major studios and met with top executives to size up the needs of the fast-changing business. They wanted to duplicate a modern studio complex — Great Point Studios — that had just opened in Yonkers, N.Y.

Great Point Studios founder Robert Halmi, a New York movie producer — who worked alongside his late father to create hundreds of TV shows, movies and miniseries, including “Lonesome Dove,” “Gulliver’s Travels” and “Alice in Wonderland” — recalled his early interactions with Murphy.

“His pitch was: ‘What would it take to get you guys to come to New Jersey? ’” Halmi said in a recent interview. Robert Halmi, founder and CEO of Great Point Studios, is leading the construction of six soundstages for Lionsgate Studios in Newark, N.J. With Murphy’s backing, New Jersey in 2018 adopted transferable tax credits of up to 35% for companies that film in the state.

The state has since bolstered its program, allowing a portion of salaries of actors and other big wage earners to be included in the tax credit calculation unlike California, which excludes these above-the-line costs and also has per-project caps. And unlike with neighbor New York, producers do not need to shoot in a certified film stage to qualify. The state became a canvas two years ago for the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” from Walt Disney’s Searchlight Pictures.

The Oscar-nominated movie, starring Timothée Chalamet, filmed over 60 days in dozens of locations, including Jersey City, which stood in for 1960s Greenwich Village. Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi thriller “Disclosure Day,” from Universal Pictures, also shot across New Jersey and New York last year. So did the just-released Sylvester Stallone underdog biopic, “I Play Rocky.

” To spur long-term growth, New Jersey also gave three major entertainment companies preferential status as “studio partners”: Netflix, Paramount and Lionsgate, the Santa Monica-based studio that Halmi has worked with for years.for qualified expenses, in return for making a 10-year commitment in the state, and access to an additional tax incentive pool of $150 million annually.

“Putting Jersey back on the map was a big part of our administration’s energies,” former New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

“Film, television and digital led the way. ”New Jersey last year extended its tax incentive program to 2049. The film commission also worked with dozens of municipalities to streamline on-location permitting.

“It’s not just dump-trucking money to create something out of nothing and then, as soon as the incentives dry up, it’s bye-bye,” said Evan Weiss, who became chief executive of the state’s Economic Development Authority this year. But New Jersey lacked the infrastructure — production campuses, soundstages and nearby businesses that feed the industry, such as camera equipment rentals, lumber mills and wardrobe suppliers.

“Everyone gets excited when Timothée Chalamet is in town, but the program is about job creation: below-the-line jobs in things like trucking, carpentry, set design, hair and makeup, and catering,” Sullivan said. “For bricks-and-mortar to work, you really need three key ingredients: the local crew base ... local government support ... and the third thing is tax incentives,” Halmi said. “New Jersey brought all those things to us basically on a silver platter.

” Great Point Studios is building six soundstages for Lionsgate at the site of the former Seth Boyden housing complex in Newark, N.J. Halmi’s company, Great Point Studios, is building a $200-million, 270,000-square-foot complex in south Newark with Lionsgate Films as its anchor tenant. The location is strategic — minutes from Newark’s airport and 12 miles from Manhattan. The 12-acre site is designed to support six soundstages, a mill, storage and office space.

Construction has been in high gear to complete the project’s first phase by June. On a recent morning, a parade of tractors hauling precast 12-inch-thick concrete slabs rumbled onto the property. Workers welded trusses to support 10,000- to 30,000-square-foot stages.and safety concerns. The buildings sat hollow for a decade.

A nearby Anheuser-Busch brewery shut down in January after 75 years, leaving a hodgepodge of storefronts — a Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, McDonald’s, an auto parts store and Focus On Jesus Bible Church. Leon Lee grew up in Newark. The construction foreman surveyed the transformation with pride — and relief. Netflix is creating a massive compound on 292 acres at Ft.

Monmouth, with significant help — up to $387 million — from state taxpayers. For 94 years, Ft. Monmouth was home to the Army’s communications branch, the Signal Corps. The base served as test grounds for radio-equipped weather balloons and radar technology.

Army homing pigeons once roosted here. The fallow 1,100-acre tract became a signature project of Murphy’s revitalization campaign. In 2022, Netflix agreed to pay $55 million for nearly a third of the real estate that straddles two boroughs, Eatontown and Oceanport. The acquisition was finalized late last year, and Netflix brought in crews to raze dozens of old military buildings.

The Netflix project was part of the state’s Aspire economic development program, which has also been used to build housing and renovate hospitals. The streamer plans to spend about $850 million to create a leafy campus with 12 soundstages to bring 500,000-square feet of studio space into central Jersey for Netflix productions.

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A few historic Army structures, including soldier memorials, will remain on the grounds, which is a few miles from the seaside city of Long Branch, where Netflix co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos was born. Increasingly, tensions have flared between the L.A. -based executives dedicated to movies and TV shows and its engineers and technicians in Silicon Valley over how best to expand the business and promote content on Netflix.

The construction, and eventual studios, will create thousands of jobs and anchor what some have dubbed “Hollywood East. ” The ambition is to erect a more modern and more spacious version of a Burbank movie lot, right off the Garden State Parkway.

“We are leveraging state resources to attract private investment, create good-paying jobs, support small businesses, and generate economic activity in communities across the state,” Gov. Mikie Sherrill said in a statement.

“This remarkable growth demonstrates what is possible when government serves as a strategic partner in economic development. ”The first phase should be complete by next fall, bringing more capacity for Netflix, which already is the state’s largest producer. Last year, the streamer said it filmed nearly “Everyone wants us to succeed: the governor’s office, the mayor of the 6,000-person town of Eatontown and the labor unions,” said Will Castleberry, Netflix’s head of state regulatory and production policy.

“We have gone into a place where we’re all working together to do something pretty cool. ”New Jersey’s film industry was among the fastest growing in the country last year, gaining nearly 2,000 jobs. Officials expect another surge once the Lionsgate, Netflix and other studios open, easing a shortage of studio space that has prompted some projects to film in New York.

“We’re looking at new studio stage space right now to help fulfill that demand,” said Scott Levy, owner of Eastern Effects, which converted the warehouse in Kearny into a cavernous stage, which CBS leased for “Cupertino. ”Independent studios scramble to stay afloat as film and TV production lagsScott Levy’s Eastern Effects converted a warehouse in Kearny, N.J. , into a soundstage that is now home to CBS’ legal drama “Cupertino.

”Culver City-based Hackman Capital Partners, which defaulted on loans to purchase the former CBS-Radford lot in Studio City and Kaufman Astoria Studios in New York — Paramount Pictures’ original home — after a nationwide production contraction.

“Nobody wants to over-commit and then get stuck: doing the right thing for the industry, but then being left with a problem,” Levy said. The story of how L.A. steadily lost much of its homegrown industry to other locales is a tale of hubris, escalating costs, political inaction and fierce competition from states and countries hungry for a piece of the Hollywood pie.

This is where French hedge fund manager and investor Arpad “Arki” Busson plans to build 1888 Studios, a $1.2-billion film and TV complex on the site of a former Chevron oil field and refinery. Busson drew inspiration from L.A. ’s historic studio lots. Architecture giant Gensler designed the 58-acre project to feature 17 buildings with an Art Deco aesthetic, as well as a water tower, bungalows, commissaries and a public promenade along the waterfront.

‘This is a complete decimation. ’ Why family businesses that built Hollywood are closing Dozens of family businesses that serve Hollywood have closed down in recent years, squeezed by a historic falloff in local production activity.

“We want to really create a home for content makers, a place where they feel that creativity is bursting,” Busson said on a recent afternoon as he walked the perimeter of the vacant parcel as winds whipped in from Newark Bay. His firm, New York-based Togus Urban Renewal, controls an additional 20 acres of water, where he plans to park barges to be used as floating back lots.

“We want to offer the best facility,” Busson said. “A place where crews feel that it is a welcoming place to work. ”It took more than two years to prepare the land, a brownfield site. More than 1 million cubic yards of fill was trucked in to elevate the property by 16 feet.

After an introduction by state officials, Paramount signed on to become 1888 Studios’ anchor tenant, committing to lease nearly 300,000 square feet. Paramount has signed a 10-year lease to occupy a production facility currently under construction in New Jersey. The move will allow the media company to qualify for the state’s tax incentives. The arrangement allows Paramount and CBS productions, now owned by David Ellison’s Skydance, to qualify for the enhanced 40% transferable tax credit.

, drawing Murphy and other luminaries, including model-businessperson Elle Macpherson, who shares two sons with Busson. One is a studios’ project manager. Advertisement “This was the place of birth of the industry, and clearly, the idea is to bring it back to Jersey,” Busson said. Robert and Michelle King, both California natives, didn’t consider filming “Cupertino” in their home state, even though the legal drama is ostensibly set in the heart of Silicon Valley.

They’ve long produced their shows in New York, including “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight. ” Their CBS crime solver, “Elsbeth,” is set in the city, and they’d envisioned producing their latest legal drama near the same complex.

“We had a scout go out, going: ‘Oh, dear God, what are we going to find? ’” Robert King said.

“My memory of San José is low-slung architecture — not skyscrapers. ”“There were some distinctive buildings where we felt: ‘OK, that is a California look,’” King said.

“We started shooting in March, so we had to scrape snow out from around an International House of Pancakes ... but after that, it’s been pretty easygoing. ”Actors who live in Manhattan can travel to the 36,000-square-foot stage in Kearny in about 30 minutes. The Broadway performers whom the Kings like to cast as courtroom judges can make it to the city in time for their evening curtain calls.

“So far, so good,” Michelle King said. “It was a little bit easier to find some of the locations, weirdly, to match for Northern California in New Jersey than it might have been in New York. ”“We are always happy to beat New York,” said Weiss, the Economic Development Authority chief.

“We’re on our way to do that ... but at the same time, we are very connected. ”Meg James is a senior entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times. She was the lead reporter for The Times’ coverage of the deadly “Rust” shooting on a New Mexico film set in 2021, work recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board as a finalist in breaking news.

A member of the Company Town team for two decades, James specializes in covering television, corporate media and investigative projects. She previously wrote for the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post. A native of Wyoming, she is a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University.