An investigation into the Calo Programs Residential Treatment Center at the Mary Dickerson Juvenile Justice Center in Missouri reveals troubling practices as staff and officials share their experiences and call for reform.

The Mary Dickerson Juvenile Justice Center in Camdenton, Missouri , has come under scrutiny following the release of photos and interviews with staff and officials connected to the Calo Programs Residential Treatment Center .

The facility, designed to house and rehabilitate juvenile offenders, is now at the center of a debate over the treatment of youth in the justice system. Sheriff Chris Edgar of Camden County responded to questions about the treatment center during a February 2026 interview in his office, highlighting concerns about the conditions and programs offered.

The commons area, a space where detainees gather, stands empty on a recent day, reflecting the quiet that has settled over the institution amid the ongoing discussions. The superintendent of the Mary Dickerson Juvenile Justice Center, Stacy Roberts, posed for a photograph in the same commons area, emphasizing the need for transparency and reform. She noted that the facility aims to provide educational and therapeutic resources but acknowledged that challenges remain.

The center houses youth who have been adjudicated delinquent or are awaiting placement, and Roberts stressed the importance of balancing security with rehabilitation. Her comments come as local officials and advocates push for a review of the Calo Programs, which operate within the center. Dustin Wood, a former English teacher at the Calo Programs Residential Treatment Center, shared his experiences from his home in Eldon, Missouri, in February 2026.

He posed with his dog Moana, a former therapy dog at the facility, and described the emotional environment he witnessed. Wood spoke of the challenges of teaching in a setting where many students come from traumatic backgrounds, and he praised the use of therapy animals like Moana to help build trust.

However, he also expressed concerns about the lack of resources for mental health support and the high turnover of staff. The commons area of the Mary Dickerson Juvenile Justice Center stands as a stark reminder of the ongoing work needed to improve juvenile justice. The facility, with its rows of cells and institutional design, has become a symbol of the broader issues facing the system.

Advocates argue that more investment in community-based alternatives and specialized programs could reduce recidivism and better support young people. The interviews with Sheriff Edgar, Superintendent Roberts, and former teacher Wood offer a glimpse into the complexities of juvenile detention, from the perspectives of law enforcement, administration, and frontline educators. As Missouri and other states grapple with these challenges, the stories from Camden County serve as a call for continued examination and reform of youth justice practices





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