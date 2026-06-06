Inside look at the 'Magic: The Gathering' Marvel crossover fans have been waiting for!

Get an inside look at the 'Magic: The Gathering Marvel Superheroes' set, featuring new cards, comic art and fan reactions.

Fans experienced the new Marvel card set firsthand with themed photo ops and gameplay previews before the June 26 launch"Magic: The Gathering" joins forces with Marvel for an epic new crossover, bringing iconic heroes to the trading card game with brand-new cards and artwork from Marvel comic artists.

To celebrate the launch, Wizards of the Coast — the game publisher behind "Magic: The Gathering" — hosted a fan event packed with themed photo ops and hands-on gameplay featuring the new set. U.S. figure skater and Olympic gold medalist Amber Glenn is an avid fan of "Magic: The Gathering," describing the game as a relaxing hobby while competing on the world stage.

"It has been skating, skating, skating non-stop for a while so to get to do something outside of it, is really, really exciting and I'm so glad that one of my hobbies, something I really truly enjoy got to be so public and it got to be explored more," she told On The Red Carpet. "I'm definitely looking forward to starting a deck with Thor," he said.

"Our art department had a goal that we wanted a certain percentage of artists that actually did Marvel comics," he said. "So many artists were so excited, we blew past our goal, that they were very excited that they were able to make a "Magic" card. "Magic" is all about great art, Marvel is all about great art, so it was a perfect marriage.

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