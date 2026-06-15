Inside look at Knicks celebrating championship at private Manhattan club

The team boarded flights back home right after their celebrations at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio rather than opting to spend the night on the road and flying Sunday morning. By Sunday nigh…

A series of exclusive photos obtained by The Post, highlighting the Knicks celebrating their NBA title win — — at Flyfish Club, the exclusive private members’ club co-founded by Gary Vaynerchuk, David Rodolitz, Chef Josh Capon and Chef Conor Hanlon, located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio rather than opting to spend the night on the road and flying Sunday morning.

A majority of the team made an appearance at the club, including Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Landry Shamet, Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek, Mohamed Diawara, Kevin McCullar Jr., Trey Jemison III, Dillon Jones, Ariel Hukporti and Jordan Clarkson. Miles McBride and Jazz Chisholm Jr. at Flyfish Club in celebration of the Knicks first NBA title since 1973.

Justin Kauper OG Anunoby, Kevin McCullar Jr, Mohamed Diawara, Miles Deuce McBride, Trey Jemison III, Mikal Bridges, Tyler Kolek pose for a picture at the Knicks’ party at Flyfish Club on Sunday night. The homecoming party brought players together with their family, close friends, and loved ones for a special night that featured a performance from A Boogie wit da Hoodie and a champagne toast led by Brunson and his fellow teammates.

Other special guests included Yankees two-time All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Vaynerchuk, who is also a New York Times best. Josh Hart and Gary Vaynerchuk having a glass of wine at the Knicks’ championship party on Sunday night at Flyfish Club. Entrepreneur and Karl-Anthony Towns’ fiancée, Jordyn Woods, also made an appearance at the party. Woods has been a big part of the Knicks’ incredible playoff run towards their title win.

The founder of fashion line “Woods”, she was carrying around her own orange bag thatShe brought the bag to each game throughout the Knicks’ 13-0 playoff run until the team lost Game 3 of the Finals to the Spurs, yet Woods was not allowed to bring into the Garden for that game due to rules surrounding President Donald Trump’s attendance. Brunson’s wife, Ali, was also seen at the exclusive club to celebrate.

Justin KauperOlav StubberudJosh Hart pours a drink at the Knicks’ title party at Flyfish Club on Sunday. She was seen in the immediate aftermath of the championship win, joining in on a big group hug with her husband, Brunson’s parents, Rick and Sandra, and sister Erica.

“Honestly, it was like a lifetime, honestly, that’s what it felt like. I knew I had to because I knew that face would look crazy on TV,” Brunson .

“I think the best part about it is that these guys have my back night in and night out. Made that moment 10 times more special. ”The Knicks have their championship parade through the Canyon of Heroes set for Thursday, which begins at Battery Park and ends at City Hall. Miles McBride and Jazz Chisholm Jr. at Flyfish Club in celebration of the Knicks first NBA title since 1973.

Justin Kauper OG Anunoby, Kevin McCullar Jr, Mohamed Diawara, Miles Deuce McBride, Trey Jemison III, Mikal Bridges, Tyler Kolek pose for a picture at the Knicks' party at Flyfish Club on Sunday night. Justin Kauper Josh Hart and Gary Vaynerchuk having a glass of wine at the Knicks' championship party on Sunday night at Flyfish Club. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods smile while at Flyfish Club for the Knicks' championship party.

Jordyn Woods, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns seen having a laugh at Flyfish Club. Olav Stubberud





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