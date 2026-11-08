Inside LACMA’s Art+Film Gala With Demna’s Gucci, Nicole Kidman and Eva Chow’s Farewell

Inside the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala, where Demna dressed Kim Kardashian in Gucci, Nicole Kidman turned heads and Eva Chow announced her exit.

By 6 p.m. Saturday, guests had begun arriving beneath the glowing lampposts of Chris Burden’s “Urban Light” installation at the, the event’s presenting sponsor since its inception in 2011.

While last year served as his Hollywood red carpet debut for the Italian house, this chapter offered a broader look at his vision, with Demna dressing a range of personalities in equally varied silhouettes and styles — from Viola Davis in a shimmering ivory one-shoulder gown and Salma Hayek Pinault, whose husband François-Henri Pinault chairsNicole Kidman Brings a Touch of Balletcore in Chanel's Tutu Dress for LACMA Gala 2026 Candice Swanepoel and Alix Earle both shimmered in silver, the former in a revealing gown with cascading embellishments and the latter in a fringed creation with a plunging neckline.

Also read Every Must-See Look From the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2026

Elsa Hosk and Alex Consani took different approaches to eveningwear, Hosk in a strapless gray gown with a sculpted waist and Consani in a voluminous black ballgown. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley turned heads in a sleek black gown with a dramatically open back that exposed her backside, while Quenlin Blackwell opted for a strapless black leather dress and Jordyn Woods-Towns wore a fitted chocolate-brown lace dress. , whose arrival in Chanel brought a fresh flurry of camera flashes.

The actress wore a fitted gold-toned, long-sleeved bodice paired with a voluminous ivory tulle skirt. She posed alongside filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, one of the evening’s honorees, before the two made their way into the cocktail reception. Inside, they stopped again for photographers, with Kidman indulging requests for a few more shots as Villeneuve headed farther into the tent. The evening celebrated Villeneuve alongside artist Vija Celmins, known for her depictions of ocean surfaces, desert floors and night skies.

The gala welcomed more than 600 guests from the worlds of art, film, fashion and entertainment, raising a record nearly $7 million in support of the museum’s programming. Guests mingled over drinks and passed hors d’oeuvres during cocktail hour, stopping for photographs and greeting familiar faces.

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“Looking good, sir,” artist Catherine Opie called out to restaurateur Michael Chow as they crossed paths. Timothée Chalamet, Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Parker Posey, Al Pacino and Julia Garner were part of the crowd, alongside filmmakers Spike Jonze and Gia Coppola, artists Ed Ruscha, Mickalene Thomas and Refik Anadol, Gucci president and chief executive officer Francesca Bellettini, art dealer Larry Gagosian and museum figures including Thelma Golden, Ann Philbin and Cameron Shaw, as well as“Same tent, different buildings around it,” joked Michael Govan, LACMA’s CEO and Wallis Annenberg director, referencing the museum’s newly completed David Geffen Galleries, the culmination of a 20-year project.

Govan then turned his attention to Eva Chow, in an unusually personal tribute that hinted at the evening’s biggest news. A slideshow featured photographs of Chow alongside guests throughout the gala’s history, including her longtime co-chair Leonardo DiCaprio, who was MIA this year. Chow, wearing a flowing white Gucci gown with feather-trimmed sleeves and hem, took the stage with an announcement: “After 15 wonderful years, this will be my final year serving as co-chair.

”“He is not a person who does a lot of co-chairing for events, but I thought I would try,” she said.

“He generously said yes. ” She reflected on the inaugural event, which honored Clint Eastwood and the late artist John Baldessari, with Stevie Wonder performing. Since then the gala has raised close to $60 million for LACMA.

“I leave this chapter with tremendous pride, wonderful memories and, above all, gratitude,” she said. With Chow stepping aside, the search for a new co-chair alongside DiCaprio is already underway, according to a source. Writer Rachel Kushner introduced Celmins and a short film offering a glimpse into her studio, which drew laughs for its candid moments. The 88-year-old Latvian-born artist, who now lives in New York, said California’s ocean and landscape had shaped her work during her years in L.A.

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Before stepping offstage, she offered one final, amused assessment of the crowd. The party would continue outside later, with dessert, Don Julio cocktails served in chocolate cups and a performance by Rosé, who would give the live debut of her new single “New Trick” alongside hits including “APT. ”“I’m sweating, so I’m just going to disclose I have sweaty armpits,” she said disarmingly.

“Let’s keep it real here. ” The actress, who had flown 15 hours from attending the repeat Chanel cruise show in Australia for the occasion, spoke of her admiration for the Canadian filmmaker.

“Somehow I feel like I know the deepest parts of him because that is what extraordinary filmmakers do,” she said. “They let you in…. You take us to another planet. You take us to another reality entirely, and somehow you bring us closer to ourselves.

” Villeneuve, seated beside Chalamet, returned the admiration, singling out Kidman’s performance in the 2004 film “Birth,” particularly a scene he described as “one of the most powerful shots I have ever seen. ” He also shared how a James Turrell exhibition at LACMA had inspired his approach to “Arrival. ” “Every time I walk into one, I feel like a vampire,” he said of museums.

“I suck in the energy from the walls. ” Villeneuve ended on a playful note. With the director set to helm the next James Bond film, he teased that he was about to reveal who would take on the iconic role. Phones went up around the room as the film’s producer, Amy Pascal, looked on.

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