If the lap of luxury were a physical address, it might look exactly like this.

King Charles III’s primary London residenceInstead of just a room with a view, the entire estate comes with sweeping panoramic vistas of the mountains, water and golf course.

More a self-contained, climate-controlled desert compound than merely a mansion, it spans a rare triple lot while commanding an impressive 470 feet of golf frontage along the Tom Fazio-designed course. This is the kind of preeminent, front-row realty that rarely hits the market.

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With these amenities, it feels less like a residence and more like a high-end resort and entertainer’s delight so luxurious and spacious, you’ll never have to lock eyes awkwardly with another guest, let alone share a wing with them.

“The home was designed to function as its own private world. While many properties offer opulence, this estate defines a lifestyle.

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“From the area’s only indoor championship pickleball court and a private nightclub to dual 5,000-square-foot primary suites, this home was built to enjoy and celebrate life to the fullest. It is a true one of one,” she adds. When it comes to one of the four pools, take your pick between an infinity edge steps from the golf course, or a refreshing dip lit up by a fire pit.

If you’re feeling less like lolling in one of the pools and wish to break a sweat, then there’s a world-class gym, sauna, a golf simulator, and both indoor and outdoor Inside is so expansive, you best strap on your skates if you want to take in the decadent delights of both the dual 5,000-square-foot primary suites, one of which, the penthouse, occupies the entire second floor. In a SoCal housing market filled with polished desert retreats and chic haciendas, this deluxe dwelling stands out for checking every box on the lavish list.

A home fit for royalty, it comes with panoramic vistas of the mountains, water and golf course. Entertaining isn't limited to the estate's private nightclub — there's also a full bar and pool table. Paul Barnaby