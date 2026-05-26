Inside Ivanka Trump’s trip to Bahamas for brother Donald Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s private wedding

Ivanka shared glimpses of her Bahamas getaway on Instagram after the wedding weekend.

The President Donald Trump’s daughter posed solo in several snaps as she showed off chic outfits, from a floral yellow dress to a patterned tropical number.

Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, appeared in the sunny shots, as well as her sister-in-law Lara Trump and sister Tiffany Trump. Ivanka Trump shared a photo dump Monday from her trip to the Bahamas for Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s wedding. On another slide, Ivanka posted a napkin with a quote by “Les Misérables” author Victor Hugo reading, “To love or have loved that is enough. Ask nothing further.

There is no other pearl to be found in the dark folds of life. ”The newlyweds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on a private island in the Bahamas on Saturday.

“Don and Bettina are wonderful together,” Eric told Page Six of the nuptials over the weekend. “I’m so proud to have witnessed so much of their journey as a couple,” the 42-year-old added. “They truly light up around each other and it’s been amazing watching their story unfold. Couldn’t be happier for them on their special day.

”“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” the Commander in Chief “I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C. , at the White House during this important period of time,” he added.

Ivanka was among the 40 guests who watched Don Jr. get married for the second time. Page Six exclusively revealed in December 2025 that Donald Jr. and Anderson — whose mother is Palm Beach philanthropist Inger Angerson and father is late banker Harry Loy Anderson Jr. —Donald Jr. and Anderson walked down the aisle on a private island in the Bahamas on Saturday.

Ivanka Trump shared a photo dump Monday from her trip to the Bahamas for Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's wedding. She did not caption the social media uploads. Ivanka wore a yellow floral dress in one smiling snap with her partner. Ivanka also shared pictures with her 19-year-old niece Kai Trump.

Ivanka also took a picture of a napkin with a profound quote about"love.

"She also shared a photo of what appeared to be her accommodations. Ivanka was among the 40 guests who watched Don Jr. get married for the second time. Donald Jr. and Anderson walked down the aisle on a private island in the Bahamas on Saturday.





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