Exclusive access to the Australian jungle reveals freezing showers, disturbing food trials, and bespoke accessibility changes for this year's I'm a Celebrity cast including Wayne Rooney.

ITV's hit reality series I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to the Australian jungle in Queensland this year, bringing together twelve celebrities for a grueling survival challenge. Prominent cast members include former footballer Wayne Rooney, actress Claire Sweeney, music star Ricky Wilson, and comedian Joanna Page.

Disturbing Food Trials and Shocking Delicacies

Journalists granted exclusive access to the camp experienced the show's infamous Jungle News Live trial firsthand. The challenge requires participants to read an entertainment news bulletin while consuming repulsive food concoctions. The first dish tested was a blended mixture of duck tongue and feet, known as a quacktail. The taste proved so overwhelming that gagging became an immediate physical reaction.

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The second trial involved a heart-bleet, which resembles a standard muffin but is topped with a raw chunk of goat heart. The texture was described as fatty, dry, and slightly gristly, though it was considered more palatable than the duck mixture. The intense sensory experience left a lingering rotten smell, highlighting the extreme nature of the show's demands.

Infrastructure and Accessibility Adaptations

The production team has implemented significant infrastructure changes to accommodate the cast, including bespoke modifications for Paralympian and TV presenter Ade Adepitan. An electric stairlift has been installed at the waterfall shower to assist with mobility. The angles of the steps have been adjusted to accommodate crutches, and all jungle paths have been widened.

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Additional accessibility features include lowered water coolers designed specifically for Ade Adepitan. These changes ensure that the physical challenges of the jungle environment remain inclusive while maintaining the show's rigorous standards. The production crew conducted all trials themselves before allowing celebrities to participate, ensuring safety and feasibility.

Harsh Living Conditions and Weather Management

Life in the camp is characterized by intense humidity, hilly terrain, and constant bug exposure. Sleeping arrangements are deliberately uncomfortable, often resulting in only three or four hours of sleep per night. Contestants frequently craft earplugs from toilet paper to block out the overwhelming sounds of jungle creatures.

Jungle showers provide genuinely freezing water with zero privacy, contrasting sharply with the glamorous appearances of past cast members like Myleene Klass and Vogue Williams. A new tea machine has also been introduced into the camp, creating potential social tension if only specific celebrities can access hot beverages. Obtaining a hot bath requires campmates to manually turn cogs to operate the system.

Operational Scale and Weather Contingencies

The show operates as a massive logistical operation involving hundreds of crew members and vehicles. The site is divided into a triangle connecting the camp, the bushtucker trial locations, and the main production area. A retractable canopy suspended fifty feet above the camp protects the fire and reduces direct rain exposure, though it is not entirely weather-proof.

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Heavy rain can cause the canopy to leak, potentially forcing evacuations to the Bush Telegraph shelter. The extensive network of winding roads facilitates the constant movement of supplies and personnel. This immense behind-the-scenes effort ensures the trials remain entertaining while managing the inherent dangers of the Queensland jungle environment.