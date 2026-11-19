Gap Inc. CEO Richard Dickson hired Pam Kaufman earlier this year to be the company’s first chief entertainment officer. In their first joint interview, the execs discussed why they’re rethinking marketing to be entertainment.

, bringing two decades of experience from Nickelodeon, Viacom and Paramount Global, where she led collaborations with brands from Nike to Stella McCartney. Now, she’s moved in-house with a retailer that’s ready to reclaim brand storytelling and relevance for a new generation.

With CEO Richard Dickson — another fashion import who joined from Mattel in 2023 — Kaufman is leading entertainment strategy across Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. It’s a new approach to marketing that speaks to the immersion of fashion in culture, across sports, music, gaming and Hollywood. It’s also an approach only made possible by the work Dickson has done in his first three years to clean up Gap’s inventory and discounting cycle.

Also read Lady Gaga Honors Tony Bennett's Legacy of Destroying Generational Gaps at 100th Birthday Benefit

With the fundamentals in place, Gap can have more fun, starting with a partnership with American boy band JYT, a group of teens new to the scene and embarking on a mall tour and capsule collection with Gap. Global Summit: New York, Dickson and Kaufman took part in their first joint interview to discuss the importance of relevance in today’s retail environment, and how to pull off an entertainment playbook. The interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

You just had your first big campaign rollout since you joined, Pam. I was excited to see that it was a mall tour, as someone who grew up in the ‘90s. How did you land on this concept, and what does the full campaign look like that you brought to life?

First of all, it’s great to be here. Thank you for having us. The mall tour is going extremely well. It’s a great time to be in this space, because the generation ‘now’ — Generation Z, Generation Alpha — is really seeking live experiences.

They’re going to the movies, they’re going to the malls. The band we’re working with is JYT, and this is a partnership that Gap created with Wexler Records and Republic Records to work with new artists and take them on a journey through a docuseries, a mall tour, a camp tour, a capsule collection.

And so, the mall was a very big part of the opportunity to work with them because, as you know, Gap started as a mall brand, one of the most important fashion mall brands in the world, and so that was the perfect jumping-off point for us. Early responses have been phenomenal. We’ve seen a lot of people really get excited about bringing back the iconic American boy band.

And the plan is not to just put Gap products in a docuseries; the plan is to truly understand the story of these boys. The capsule collection is designed by each member of the band. So we are not in it for the short term. This is a long-term partnership with them.

Richard, you have experience blending brand and entertainment from your Mattel days. How have you taken that experience to Gap, and have you seen more brands embrace this approach to entertainment? To me, every brand is a story. And you need to be able to tell your stories where consumers are to be relevant, with relevant content and narratives that tell the brand story.

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So in that dynamic, experiences become a really important part of the narrative. And so for Gap, when you go back to the origin story of the brand — what was the brand’s DNA? It’s not random that we’re working with the music industry — the context of the content for Gap is around the celebration of music, originality, identity and individuality. And so, Pam’s work is exactly that.

It’s synonymous with the brand’s DNA and its rightful place. It’s authentic, because music and originality are authentic to Gap. : I want to hear about how you met and what those early conversations were like, and the vision that you saw for this role. He was trying to turn a doll into a brand; I was trying to turn a sponge into a brand, because I was at Nickelodeon at the time.

It was about that combination of understanding what a brand could be beyond the product itself, and then the methodology of how to do that — that’s not easy. You need to be fluent in that space, and sometimes when you come into a brand of our size, we’re very category-centric. You become a machine.

And to some extent, you get so big that you get too complex to be able to pivot and be agile and see beyond the machine. So you need leaders who can come in and challenge the status quo, and introduce new ideas and questions, and surround the beauty of the legacy with different thinking, different talent, and different ways of approaching how to stay relevant.

We’re lucky to have Pam, and to have created this position that takes our iconic brands and personifies them in ways that create relevance and drive revenue. There are a lot of Gap fans out there. These are really established iconic American brands — Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta.

So the job is to understand what each brand stands for, and then figure out how to amplify the brands through culture, which, quite frankly, it’s not that different from what we’ve done with Barbie or SpongeBob. It’s figuring out what makes them matter, and then amplifying them. And in this entertainment role, that’s through licensing — so partnering with the entertainment companies, sports leagues, gaming companies. That’s where culture is created.

It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach. And then there’s content. How do you create stories that feel like they could only come from a certain brand? Yeah, I do.

And as a brand, you have to recognize that it’s now a dialogue with your consumer, not a monologue. I mean, there was a chapter where brands were like, ‘This is the way. This is what we are. This is who we are.

Like it, don’t like it, learn to love it. ’ That doesn’t work today. So fueling brand fandom is actually about having that dialogue and giving them more of what they love, surprising them, delighting them, feeding that fuel that ultimately creates more fandom. That is the flywheel of any narrative that becomes relevant.

The key to doing that is by keeping up with momentum and moving at the speed of culture. And that’s not easy. But ultimately I think out of all the industries, I find fashion to be a much more fan-driven business. I just want to build off what Richard said.

We have stores. That’s an opportunity for us to turn our store into a stage, an experience. In entertainment IP, we were on the other side, trying to take our IP and put it into retail. So it’s fun now to be here, having my own stage, obviously working very closely with the brand team, and saying, ‘Look what’s coming out of Hollywood.

This is such an exciting moment. How can we amplify some of these incredible films, or sporting events, and create a fun experience for our customer? ’ So, that’s another way to reach fans through our own retail stores. : Richard, you mentioned the company having to move at the speed of culture.

How do you set up a company that has the ability to move that quickly, even if it feels risky? It certainly is risky, but, again, if you don’t take swings, you’re never going to hit. So you’ve got to be agile and ultimately encourage the organization, at the highest level, to take chances. It’s not random; we have a playbook.

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We know what’s on-brand, and you encourage the organization to extend that strategy in relevant ways. And if we’re trying to get more relevant, and you have a brand framework that people understand, and then you encourage creativity within that, you’d be amazed at people’s ideas.

Then you can say, ‘Yes, let’s go try that. ’ That is a culture. Strategies can be copied. We talk about our playbook all day long.

It’s not the secret sauce. What really makes it is culture, and culture is human. And we’re a large business. It’s complex.

It’s billions of dollars and millions of units, and you’ve got to get the right size at the right place at the right time, with the right fabric, with the right fit, with the right… it’s torture. It’s a tough business.

So to be able to transparently work together as a team, share what’s not working more than what is working, you’d be surprised at how many things you could tackle when you work with people who see what you see, can acknowledge what’s wrong, and work together to get it right. We spoke in the past about the work you did to clean up Gap’s inventory, getting out of the discounting cycle.

How do you see that side of the job compared to an entertainment strategy? You have to have the right foundation in place before you can think about these things. We weren’t ready for Pam. We went through about a three-year cycle of what we call fixing fundamentals.

It’s complicated, and we had a lot of work to do to reorganize the company. We had become more about the stuff than the story. The signs, the sales, the 50% off. We lost our narrative around product, and that’s what we’ve been working so hard to get back.

And in the context of that, it’s been a true ‘perform while you transform’, because we are public, so we have a lot of responsibility. We laid the groundwork for all of that, so we could build momentum and bring in true storytellers and begin the next phase. That’s an exciting new frontier that we’re privileged to be part of with a company that has so much legacy.

You feel a responsibility to get it to where it needs to be, and then pass it to the next generation to ultimately make it even better. : What advice would you give any brand leaders who want to step into this world with their own strategy around celebrities, culture and entertainment? I would say to any brand, are you ready? Do you have the right product?

Do you have the right leadership team? And then most importantly, it’s really fun to meet with everybody in the industry that wants to work with us, but out of the 50, 70 meetings we’re taking with talent or studios or leagues, finding the one or the few that work for us is really hard. It’s a little bit of art and science. It’s not quantity, it is quality, and that’s what Richard has emphasized.

We don’t want a million partners. We want the ones that really make the most sense. : We have an audience question: ‘What earns consumer attention in the US right now? Is it editorial, celebrity, retail partnerships, collaborations, or something else?

’I would wrap all of that up into, yes. And relevance. Relevance is an unlock for a variety of different outcomes. It’s sort of the invitation to the attention.

Once you have that attention, what are you doing with it? There are a lot of brands that have relevance, but then what are you selling? How did you make money? But first, you have to capture attention.

That sounds easy, but it is so hard. And so, you need to find your brand voice, and then that becomes the distinction.

‘OK, how do I get that story across and become relevant to a consumer to get that attention? ’ But if that attention doesn’t convert to revenue, you’re sort of only halfway there. At the end of the day, it’s the product that creates enduring relationships.