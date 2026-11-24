Of the world’s 100 largest fashion companies, 46 are family-owned, and 30 of these face succession challenges, Achim Berg’s FashionSights highlights in a new report.

What appears to be a succession story at a handful of prominent luxury companies is, in fact, a defining moment for the wider industry, with the potential to reshape fashion’s competitive map, a new report says.

“Succession is one of the 10 themes that we believe will shape fashion in the next decade,” says the report’s author, Achim Berg, who in 2025 created FashionSights, a research and advisory boutique, after 23 years at McKinsey. The report “Fashion’s Succession Problem: The Generational Transfer Reshaping the Industry” is an excerpt from a book Berg co-wrote with Paula Trus titled. It is set for publication in March by Bocconi University Press.

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Ahead of its release, Berg shares the report’s key findings withWe built our index while writing the book. It’s called FashionSights Global 100 , a database of the world’s 100 largest fashion and apparel companies ranked by revenue. Out of 100 companies, 46 are family-owned. And out of the 46 companies with family dominance, two-thirds face a succession challenge, according to our analysis.

These 30 companies generated a combined $276 billion in revenues in 2025. The main criteria for companies meeting what we call succession risk is that they are led by the first or second generation, and those who are in charge, which could be advisory, supervisory board or management, are 65 or older. We also added companies that have publicly acknowledged a succession challenge.

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It’s worth noting that 63% of the companies navigating succession challenges are based in Europe, 30% in North America and the remaining 7% in Asia-Pacific. Most of those companies that are around now, with a few exceptions, were founded in the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, or ’90s of the last century. Ralph Lauren sold his first ties in 1967. In 1975, Amancio Ortega opened his first Zara store.

And in 1984, Tadashi Yanai opened the first Uniqlo store. Modern fashion retail is 60 years old. Either the family has more than 50% share capital, or more than 50% of the voting rights. But also, in some cases, they do not even need to have that much because they are still the biggest shareholders and they call the shots.

Some families have special voting rights or legal structures that allow them to play a larger role. It depends.

First, will the departing owner hand over on time? And second, are the heirs as capable as the founders? Succession will occupy a lot of time and energy, and that could derail some of those businesses. Some of that trouble will lead them to M&A in whatever shape and form.

Generational handover could accelerate consolidation as families consider partnerships, outside investment or a sale. We’re only looking at 30 of the largest 100 companies. But you will also find many smaller businesses facing similar succession challenges and looking to sell. It’s not a given that they’re all going to find an acquirer.

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When it comes to buyers, established fashion groups could gain scale through acquisitions and expand their portfolios with new brands. We notably see opportunities for stronger Italian luxury groups. We also see opportunities for new owners from the beauty and eyewear industries. Think about L’Oréal and EssilorLuxottica and the discussion around Armani.

TheyLast but not least, brand ownership and licensing companies such as ABG, WHP Global and Marquee Brands could offer another route for families seeking an exit. I interviewed Jamie Salter for my book. He claims publicly that his ecosystem generates $38 billion in annual retail sales by now. So they can do massive acquisitions globally, and they’re looking for global brands to create licensing.

Yes, the report identifies clear responsibilities, independent oversight and successors tested through meaningful experience as a foundation for successful handovers. In the white paper, you will see thatGildo Zegna is the group executive chair. Gianluca Tagliabue is the group CEO. And Gildo Zegna’s two sons, Edoardo and Angelo Zegna, are also now playing a role as co-CEOs of the Zegna brand and are groomed for succession.

A succession typically takes 10 to 15 years of preparation, and our observation is that many of the businesses need to seriously engage in those preparations.