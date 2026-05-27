Inside El Salvador's Terrorist Confinement Centre: Could the UK Learn from the World's Toughest Jail?

A report on the harsh conditions in El Salvador's mega-prison for gang members and the debate over whether Britain should adopt similar measures to tackle its own prison crisis.

Deep inside the heart of El Salvador lies a facility that has become synonymous with the nation's war on gangs. The Terrorism Confinement Centre, known by its Spanish acronym CECOT , is a sprawling mega-prison built to house up to 40,000 inmates, all of whom are considered high-ranking members of the country's most violent criminal organizations, including the infamous MS-13 and Barrio 18.

Life inside these walls is a daily struggle for survival. Prisoners are locked in their cells for 23 and a half hours a day, with no access to sunlight, no family visits, and no recreational spaces or rehabilitation programs. Their heads are shaved, their bodies covered in tattoos that tell stories of violence and allegiance, and they are subjected to a regime that critics call inhumane.

The conditions are so severe that many inmates may never see the outside world again, serving sentences that range from 60 years to over 1,000 years. The construction of CECOT was a response to decades of gang violence that had turned El Salvador into one of the most dangerous countries in the world. At its peak, the murder rate soared to 106 homicides per 100,000 people, making daily life a nightmare for ordinary citizens.

President Nayib Bukele, who came to power on a platform of law and order, made the prison a cornerstone of his security strategy. The results have been dramatic: by 2024, the murder rate plummeted to just 1.9 per 100,000, a drop that has boosted Bukele's popularity and given him a strong mandate.

However, the methods have drawn sharp criticism from human rights organizations, which describe the facility as a black hole of human rights, where due process is often ignored and inmates are treated as less than human. The debate over whether such harsh measures could be applied elsewhere, particularly in the United Kingdom, has intensified after broadcaster Richard Madeley visited the £85 million prison in Tecoluca.

The UK's prison system is widely acknowledged to be at a breaking point, plagued by overcrowding, violence, staff shortages, and the smuggling of contraband via drones. In response, the government has announced plans to introduce US-style supermax units to hold the most dangerous terrorists. Currently, the most secure facility is Belmarsh's High Security Unit, which houses jihadis, rapists, and murderers.

Despite its heavy security, inmates there enjoy privileges such as access to a gym, library, pool tables, and time outside their cells. Former prison governor Ian Acheson argues that this approach is insufficient for managing individuals who pose a lethal threat, and that a more control-oriented regime is necessary.

However, he also warns that simply copying El Salvador's model would be a mistake, given the vast cultural and societal differences. The UK has not experienced the same level of gang violence that drove Salvadorans to accept such extreme measures. Instead, Acheson advocates for a balanced system that prioritizes safety while still offering a realistic path to rehabilitation. The challenge remains: can the UK find a way to reform its prisons without sacrificing its commitment to human rights





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