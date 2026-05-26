Inside El Salvador's Mega Prison: 'It's a living death' Richard Madeley reveals the harsh realities

BBC Breakfast host Richard Madeley visited El Salvador's mega prison, Cecot, for new Channel 5 documentary Inside the World's Mega Prison. He witnessed inmates eating the same meal of Rice and Beans every day, with no access to cutlery or green vegetables. Madeley has said the facility could be the key to fixing Britain’s prison system, but the lack of rehabilitation and poor living conditions leave many questioning the morality of the justice system.

Richard Madeley visits El Salvador’s mega prison, calling the meals lacking, and questioning the environment of the 57-acre facility, where 15,000 inmates are housed. The 57-acre facility was built to hold up to 40,000 prisoners and is believed to be able to secure a 90% recidivism rate, but the lack of nutritional value and green vegetables has raised questions over the justice system .

Ricahrd shows the prisoners eating hastily through the bars while Madeley makes some comments about the cleanlines





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Ricard Madeley El Salvador Mega Prison Justice System Prison Reform Rehabilitation Human Rights

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