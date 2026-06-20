Inside Dua Lipa’s Timeless and Trendy Bridal Manicure

Dressed in Chanel haute couture to marry Callum Turner, Dua Lipa opted for elegant, soft pink nails.

, the pop star wore a sculptural Schiaparelli skirt suit and an elegant, wide-brimmed Stephen Jones hat. Her hands—and importantly, her manicure—were covered by matching white gloves.

Sophisticated and chic, sure, but welooking forward to seeing what bridal nails looked like for a pop star fond of an intricate nail design.in Palermo, Sicily: here, photos captured them welcoming guests with a glitzy party. The bride wore a leather Bottega Veneta dress in the house’s signature intrecciato weave, with a mermaid-style skirt made of white ostrich feathers.

With so much going on—and from an intrepid zoom into thethat the singer shared on her Instagram today , we have a much better look at her nuptials nails of choice. Mid-length and a tasteful almond shape, her nails were painted a pale rose pink with a delicate sheen. Given how much texture and exquisite embellishments have featured in all three of her bridal looks—especially her.

She’s also responsible for all of Dua Lipa’s best manicures: a crystal floral set, a fun twist on the French, A glossy nude-pink nail proves itself, again and again, to be a timeless choice for one’s wedding day, and a frequent choice for celebrity brides.

Nail artist: “My biggest recommendation to brides and grooms when doing their nails is to choose a look encapsulates their style while also remaining timeless…you never want to look at your wedding photos and think, ‘Why did I follow this trend that ended a few months later? ’”is very much having its own big day right now, as seen on celebrity brides-to-be like Miley Cyrus.

There’s also been a resurgence of all things pink, fromleaned into the pop star’s tanned and glowy complexion, with a soft and warm contour, red-pink blush, and some subtle cool-toned eye sparkle to match her dazzling dress. Her lip was glossed, brick-red, and precisely lined with Hughes’s deft hand. Hair, by





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