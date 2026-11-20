Discover how Walt Disney Animation Studios created Hexed, featuring Hailee Steinfeld and Jodie Foster. Learn about the film's themes, cast insights, and its upcoming November 25 release.

Walt Disney Animation Studios recently unveiled exclusive behind-the-scenes content for its upcoming animated feature, Hexed, during a special episode of On The Red Carpet. The new episode provides a comprehensive look at the creative process, the world premiere in Hollywood, and the distinct voices that bring the magical world to life.

Hexed Story and Cast Insights

Hailee Steinfeld stars as the voice of Billie Doe, a rebellious teenager who serves as Disney's first heroine to wear combat boots. Billie struggles with getting in trouble at school and with her mother until she discovers she is a witch. This discovery opens a portal to a magical realm that completely upends her ordinary life. When George Pennacchio of On The Red Carpet asked Steinfeld why she accepted the role, she highlighted her desire for her daughter to one day watch the film. Steinfeld expressed hope that her baby girl, who was present during the production, would consider the movie one of her favorites.

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Generational Witchcraft Themes

Rashida Jones joined the promotional efforts to discuss the film's focus on female relationships. Jones emphasized that the story centers on three generations of women, a structure that is rarely highlighted in animation. She noted that seeing mother-daughter relationships take center stage was a significant and positive aspect of the project. The narrative also features two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster as Queen Celeste, the antagonist who runs afoul of Billie and Alice. Foster revealed that she was immediately drawn to the character's diabolic nature. She appreciated that the queen was portrayed as snooty, a liar, and a hypocrite, allowing Foster to explore a more villainous side of her acting range.

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Production and Creative Process

The On The Red Carpet episode offers an inside look at the animation studio where Hexed was brought to life. Viewers can hear directly from the directors and writers who shaped the film's direction. The content also includes footage from inside the voice recording booth, showing the collaborative effort required to voice the characters. A key segment features a lesson from a Disney animator on drawing Beef Roger Crumchuk, a memorable reclusive three-eyed cat character. The cat is voiced by actor Walton Goggins. This artistic breakdown illustrates the meticulous detail involved in character design for the film.

Release Date and Future Projects

Hexed is scheduled to open in theaters everywhere on November 25. The episode also highlights the connection to other recent Disney projects. It features information about the new Lilo & Stitch short, Lilo & Scratch. This short film will be playing in conjunction with Hexed when the main feature releases. The combination of these projects aims to provide audiences with extended magical entertainment upon the film's debut.