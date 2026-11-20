Chandler is in the final stretch before launching its own ambulance service January 14, training crews now to staff every seat and deliver door-to-door patient care.

CHANDLER, AZ — At Chandler's Public Safety Training Center, the countdown is on. On January 14, seven ambulances with Chandler crews go into service. Four others will be on reserve.

"This has been over two decades in the making that we have be wanting to make this a reality and it's imminent, it's here," said Avery Armstrong, battalion chief with the Chandler Fire Department. Chandler has hired outside companies to run its ambulances since 2002, five different companies. The city says that has meant high staff turnover and little control over where ambulances are stationed. Right now, Maricopa Ambulance runs them.

Also read David Boreanaz Reveals The Rockford Files Filming Milestone and January Premiere Details

Its EMT drives, and a city paramedic rides along. In January, Chandler Fire fills both seats. That takes people. This is the second recruit class this year.

A third starts in January. All three include recruits assigned to the new ambulance.

Advertisement

"Without those bodies we wouldn't be able to get the seven ambulances out there in the streets, delivering care to patients and making a difference," Armstrong said. Firefighters already on the job are training too.

"We are going to keep all of our personnel trained, all the time so you can grab any chandler firefighter anywhere out on the street and they will know how to operate and function as a ambulance EMT or paramedic as well as a firefighter," Armstrong said. The city's pitch to patients: one crew, from your front door to the hospital.

"To us it is so important that our patients have that continuity of care, so when our fire crews arrive on scene, we are going to have the same personnel, our trained firefighters on the ambulance, to see that door to door service," Armstrong said. And if Chandler runs short on ambulances, neighboring cities can step in. Queen Creek has already signed on. The department says every backup agreement will be in place by launch day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. We're all about Chandler — the schools, the neighborhoods, the businesses, the decisions being made at City Hall and in the community that affect your daily life. Connect with your community by joining the Your Chandler News Facebook Group! Your Latest Chandler News: