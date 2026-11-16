Inside Bvlgari’s Eclettica Gala in Palm Beach

The brand opened its Worth Avenue boutique the same week its latest high jewelry collection made its Palm Beach debut

The brand opened its Worth Avenue boutique the same week its latest high jewelry collection made its Palm Beach debutThe brand opened its Worth Avenue boutique the same week its latest high jewelry collection made its Palm Beach debutDinner was served in a tennis pavilion at Bvlgari’s Palm Beach gala, and by the end of the night, guests were dancing under a portico overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway.

The Roman jeweler chose a private estate designed by Addison Mizner in the 1920s for the November 11 celebration, which marked the Palm Beach arrival of its Eclettica high jewelry collection. A band played as guests arrived, and models wore pieces from the collection during cocktails. Venus Williams, Chanel Iman, and Becca Bloom each stepped out in Bvlgari high jewelry. Jewel performed before dinner, and a DJ closed out the night by the water.

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Eclettica debuted in March with designs inspired by painting, sculpture, and architecture. Bvlgari made 15 pieces that can be worn in more than one way, a record for the house. The Seres Scarf necklace was designed to fall like fabric and can be worn long, wrapped like a scarf, or fitted close as a choker. On the Secret Garden necklace, a padparadscha sapphire brings a warmer tone to a platinum setting of emeralds and diamonds.

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The gala coincided with the announcement of Bvlgari’s new boutique at 237 Worth Avenue. CEO Laura Burdese said the opening would bring the jeweler closer to its Palm Beach clients. The new address follows 2026 openings in Vancouver, San Diego, Honolulu’s Ala Moana, Aventura, and Dallas.