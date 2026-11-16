Inside Baby2Baby’s Star-Studded, Record-Breaking 15th Anniversary Gala

Demi Moore was honored with the Giving Tree Award at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala for using her voice and platform to advocate for vulnerable children. The evening celebrated Baby2Baby’s 15th anniversary and raised a record-breaking $20+ million to support the national non-profit organization.

On Saturday evening at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center, Demi Moore asked a ballroom filled with Hollywood stars to take two deep breaths. The actress, who was being honored at Baby2Baby’s 15th anniversary gala, wanted everyone to consider the sense of relief that comes when a parent no longer has to worry about providing basic necessities for their child.

It was one of the evening’s most moving moments, and a reminder of the mission behind a night that would go on to raise over $20 dollars—the highest fundraising total for the nonprofit to date. Presented by Paul Mitchell, the annual benefit drew a guest list that included Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, Jessica Alba, Kerry Washington, Ciara, Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Sofía Vergara, Elsa Hosk, and Miranda Kerr, all gathering once more to celebrate the beloved organization.

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Before the big night got underway, guests were treated to a luxe dining experience featuring 20 chefs and endless options. Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo oversaw the hors d’oeuvres, which included tuna tartare and crispy rice with avocado, before attendees made their way to a dining area filled with stations from some of the most sought-after restaurants in Los Angeles and beyond.

Carbone served its signature spicy rigatoni vodka, KazuNori rolled fresh hand rolls, Funke offered cannelloni bolognese, and Matū dished out Philly cheesesteaks en masse. Ensuring something for everyone, there were also oysters from Found Oyster, brisket from Moo’s Craft Barbecue, and crowd-pleasers by Mr. Chow, Holy Basil, and Saffy’s. Once everyone settled in, Keke Palmer took the stage for opening remarks, bringing her comedic chops to the program while also speaking about her own experience as a mother.

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Between jokes, she emphasized the importance of ensuring that all parents have access to the fundamental basics She then welcomed the Baby2Baby Angels—Alba, Washington, Ciara, and Teigen—who have supported the organization throughout its phenomenal growth. For co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, the evening was an opportunity to reflect on just how much has changed since Baby2Baby’s early days.

What began as a grassroots operation in Los Angeles has grown into a nationwide organization reaching 1.5 million children annually across all 50 states and distributing more than 850 million items over the past 15 years.

“We started from day one with our mission of providing basic essentials to children in need and knew we had a lot of work ahead of us,” Sawyer Patricof told. “We didn’t anticipate that our mission would naturally evolve into disaster relief because children living in poverty are the most vulnerable in every situation. ” The organization has now responded to more than 150 disasters nationwide, from the devastating Los Angeles wildfires to hurricanes in Florida and flooding in Texas.

Another recent milestone came through its maternal health initiative. After piloting a program with the Biden administration to provide new mothers with critical supplies immediately after giving birth, Baby2Baby secured a $9 million investment from New York State last year. , will provide Maternal Health & Newborn Supply Kits to 100,000 mothers giving birth on Medicaid across New York, along with millions of diapers for low-income families.

“We lit up the Empire State Building in Baby2Baby green to celebrate this milestone,” she added, proudly. Diaper access, however, remains at the center of Baby2Baby’s work. Over the years, the organization has successfully advocated for the elimination of sales tax on diapers in California and developed its own manufacturing system, allowing it to produce diapers for up to 80% less than average retail cost.

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“Diaper need has been at the core of our mission, as nearly half of families in this country are struggling to afford them,” Weinstein and Sawyer Patricof noted. This year brought another major development with California’s first-in-the-nation Golden State Start program, which aims to provide 400 free Baby2Baby diapers to every newborn in the state through participating hospitals. Back inside the ballroom, the evening’s lively fundraising efforts were already well underway.

By the time Julie Bowen and Jenna Dewan stepped up to kick off the live auction, Baby2Baby had raised $7.5 million. Guests were encouraged to consider the huge impact of their donations: Every $1 million contribution will help to provide some 10 million diapers to children in need. Andrew Garfield soon arrived on the podium to introduce Moore, who was presented with this year’s Giving Tree Award for her advocacy for children and families.

A video montage featuring messages from Jon Hamm, Salma Hayek, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Garner, and Moore’s daughters, among others, paid tribute to the actress before she addressed the room with a poignant speech. Moore reflected on motherhood and the importance of having a support system while raising children, pausing to look out to see her own daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis smiling back at her in the crowd.

With the most emotive moments behind them and a record-breaking fundraising target achieved, the crowd was ready to let loose. Katy Perry and Kelly Rowland introduced Cardi B, who sent the room wild with a performance of some of her most famous hits. Within moments, there wasn’t a person left sitting down as the ballroom turned into a full-fledged concert. And the party didn’t stop there.

Guests continued on to an after-party where DJ D-Nice kept the music going, while another round of food awaited anyone who had worked up an appetite. Burger She Wrote served late-night burgers, Chainsaw offered sweet treats, and Henry’s Secret Ice Cream and Leora rounded out the dessert offerings.is a contributing writer for Vogue.com, and a contributing producer for Vogue Shopping. She was previously a commerce writer at