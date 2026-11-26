With both Michelin and James Beard nods, the Annette chef is just getting started.

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The award-winning chef grew up in small-town Texas with a stay-at-home mom and working father.

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“I didn’t realize how good I had it with a mom who cooked,” she recalls. She learned fast when she got a job at Chili’s when she was fifteen.