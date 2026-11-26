Inside Annette: How Caroline Glover built her award-winning career
With both Michelin and James Beard nods, the Annette chef is just getting started.
From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver one of a kind, Westword is there. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027.
The award-winning chef grew up in small-town Texas with a stay-at-home mom and working father.
“I didn’t realize how good I had it with a mom who cooked,” she recalls. She learned fast when she got a job at Chili’s when she was fifteen.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at denverwestword
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News