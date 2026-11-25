American Airlines has spent months preparing at Philadelphia International Airport for one of the busiest Thanksgiving travel periods, expecting around 6 million flyers and using new technology to improve baggage handling.

With around 6 million Americans expected to fly this week for Thanksgiving, airlines are preparing for one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

American Airlines has spent months getting ready for the holiday rush at Philadelphia International Airport, coordinating thousands of employees to keep flights moving and passengers on schedule. Despite a nationwide FAA ground stoppage earlier this month that disrupted thousands of flights, American Airlines says travelers should not expect those system-wide disruptions to carry over into Thanksgiving week. It's all hands on deck when everybody else travels, said Cesar Marchese, American Airlines vice president of operations.

Also read Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade Route, Closures, and Detours for 2026

Hub Control Center Coordinates Airline Operations

The airline community gets together to work to make sure that happens. Fox News got an inside look at the airline's Hub Control Center, which Marchese describes as the eyes and ears of every flight arriving and departing Philadelphia. Inside the center, representatives from departments across the airline coordinate everything from weather conditions and flight operations to fueling and catering. Every department or team or group that touches an aircraft and the operation is present here, Marchese said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So we can make sure that we're monitoring everything to react to things that require reaction, but also to preplan for things to avoid having to react. The coordination continues on the tarmac, where ground crews work to safely guide arriving aircraft to their gates, unload baggage, and prepare planes for their next departures. American Airlines is also using new scanning technology to track checked bags throughout the airport, helping ensure luggage reaches the correct destination.

Marchese said the technology is already making a difference, with baggage performance running 20% better than it did last year. He added that customer satisfaction with baggage handling is among the highest the airline has recorded. Once a plane arrives, crews typically have less than an hour to unload passengers and baggage, clean the aircraft, restock supplies, and prepare it for its next flight.

American Airlines Increases Thanksgiving Flight Capacity

American Airlines says it is flying 6% more flights than it did during the previous Thanksgiving holiday period to accommodate travelers heading to their destinations. We're flying 6% more than we flew on our last Thanksgiving, and this is just to ensure that we have the destinations that our customers want to go to, Marchese said. But at the same time, we're ready to deliver what we commit to them.

The airline expects the Sunday after Thanksgiving to be its busiest travel day since the COVID-19 pandemic, with a plane taking off approximately every 13 seconds.