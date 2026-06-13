Inside a San Antonio great-grandmother's incredible Spurs collection

As the San Antonio Spurs fight to stay alive in the NBA Finals, one longtime fan says her faith in the Silver and Black has never wavered.

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’: SAISD police sergeant cleared in abusive 911 call case, 10 months after arrestHow high school students at San Antonio’s 3 largest districts performed in 2026 STAAR tests– As the San Antonio Spurs fight to stay alive in the NBA Finals, one longtime fan says her faith in the Silver and Black has never wavered. At 83 years old, Gloria Garza has spent decades cheering for the Spurs, building a collection of memorabilia that fills nearly every corner of her Far West Side home.

Garza, a great-grandmother who lives near U.S. Highway 90, has followed the team for what she describes as “many, many years. ”Walls are lined with photographs of Spurs players, signed jerseys, collectibles and keepsakes accumulated over decades of fandom. The collection has grown so large that not all of it fits inside the house.

“I appreciate them because they’re good-hearted people, the Spurs,” Garza said. “I always watch them. ” Her collection pays tribute to generations of Spurs stars, from Hall of Famer Tim Duncan to fan favorite Patty Mills. But Garza’s current favorite player is Victor Wembanyama.

“I think that Wemby’s such a good-hearted person,” Garza said. “I think Wemby’s getting tired of the way they treat him. That’s why he’s defending himself. He’s got to sharpen those elbows.

” Among her prized possessions is a photo album dedicated to Wembanyama. Garza has created images of herself alongside the Spurs star by pausing television broadcasts and capturing photos that make it appear the two are posing together. For Garza, being a Spurs fan is about more than championships. It’s a lifelong connection to a team she believes represents the city and the values she admires most.

Despite the Spurs trailing 3-1 in the NBA Finals, Garza remains optimistic about the team’s chances and says she will continue supporting them no matter the outcome. Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

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