Marriott Bonvoy's Fountains of Bellagio race, a private Kacey Musgraves concert, and more made for one of the most energetic F1 weekends of the year.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The 2026 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix arrived at the end of a banner season for the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.

Kimi Antonelli had already made history as Formula 1’s youngest-ever World Champion at 20 years old, while Mercedes secured its first Constructors’ Championship since 2021. But two days before Antonelli and teammate George Russell raced through the streets of Las Vegas, they were competing in very different vehicles.

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Organized by Marriott Bonvoy with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, the Fountains of Bellagio were transformed into a Formula 1-inspired racecourse, where the drivers and five Marriott Bonvoy members raced custom speedboats across the hotel’s famed waters. The event was part of, which offers members access to exclusive experiences through the travel program’s longtime partners, including Mercedes (Marriott Bonvoy members can also currently Russell looked comfortable behind the wheel, smoothly maneuvering around the course, while Antonelli took a more chaotic approach, colliding with buoys, stalling his boat, and taking a few unexpected detours.

The professional drivers ultimately lost to two Bonvoy members, who posted the fastest average time. Afterward, Antonelli and Russell headed to the Mercedes Fan Hub on Bellagio Drive, where they tested their pit-stop skills and greeted fans. Across the Strip, Williams driver Carlos Sainz returned to ARIA Resort & Casino with his Smooth Operator Dance Lounge, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc met fans at Bellagio’s Ferrari boutique.

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Formula 1’s growing popularity has increasingly turned Grand Prix weekends into multi-day cultural events, and Las Vegas pushes that formula to its extreme. On Friday night, the spectacle shifted from racing to rodeo. Uber and Zoox transformed MGM Grand Garden Arena into an invitation-only “Disco Rodeo” celebrating Zoox’s autonomous robotaxis joining the Uber app. Guests entered a surreal Western-meets-disco setting filled with mirrored decor before professional bull riders, trick riders, and roping performers took over a dirt arena.

Close to midnight, Grammy-winning artist Kacey Musgraves rode into the arena on horseback before performing for a crowd that included Teyana Taylor and Tiësto. Musgraves moved through songs including “Dry Spell” and “Butterflies,” turning one of Las Vegas’ biggest arenas into an unlikely combination of concert, nightclub, and rodeo. By race day, the action returned to the Strip, where the paddock hosted a steady stream of A-list guests.

Anthony Mackie, Keanu Reeves, Damson Idris, Simu Liu, and Kim Kardashian were among the famous faces spotted around the circuit, while K-pop artist REI AMI headlined the pre-race Grid Gigs. Before Jordin Sparks sang the national anthem, 11 celebrity guests took over for the traditional drivers’ parade, navigating the 6.2-kilometer circuit in drivable Lego Formula 1 cars made from more than 28,000 bricks each.

DJ Carl Cox represented Mercedes, Lisa drove for Ferrari, Gordon Ramsay took McLaren’s wheel and Terry Crews represented Cadillac. Australian DJ Fisher, driving for Red Bull, took the win. The Las Vegas Strip Circuit itself is built for spectacle, threading 17 corners through the heart of the city and past some of its most recognizable landmarks.

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By Saturday night, grandstands, hotel terraces and hospitality suites were packed with fans watching Formula 1 cars flash beneath the neon lights, with the Sphere glowing over the circuit and the Strip providing a backdrop unlike any other race on the calendar. When the lights went out, the 50-lap Las Vegas Grand Prix delivered the fast-paced drama the city had promised.

Max Verstappen and George Russell repeatedly battled near the front, while Ferrari teammates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc made contact late in the race. Mercedes’ hopes of a podium faded in the closing laps, with Antonelli finishing fourth and Russell ninth. Verstappen ultimately claimed his third Las Vegas victory, crossing the line ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who completed the podium. Actor Chris Pratt waved the checkered flag as the four-time World Champion crossed the finish line.

The end of the race did little to slow Las Vegas down. The Backstreet Boys headlined Formula 1’s inaugural official afterparty at Sphere, carrying the celebration late into the night. The afterparty matched the city around it: energetic, entertaining and intentionally excessive, keeping the momentum going long after the final cars left the circuit. Las Vegas marked the first stop in Formula 1’s final triple-header of 2026.

Next, the grid heads to the Qatar Grand Prix before closing the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, bringing another year of racing and the spectacle surrounding it to a close.