Insect Breeder Caught With 100,000 Illegal Cockroaches

It was the country’s largest seizure of exotic invertebrates.

A lower court found that the charity’s commercials were “misleading by omission” due to discrepancies regarding where the money was being spent. The patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: A Waymo robotaxi drives along California Street on December 08, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Self-driving taxi company Waymo said it is voluntarily recalling software in its autonomous vehicles after Texas officials documented at least 19 incidents this school year in which the cars illegally passed stopped school buses, including while students were getting on or off.

the suspect stole merchandise from Hot 8 Yoga Studio in the Marina District in January before climbing into a waiting Waymo and fleeing the scene. Investigators believe it is the first time a suspect has used a driverless taxi as a getaway vehicle in San Francisco.

“I would think it would be easier to solve in a Waymo,” Sgt. Tim Faye told the newspaper. Police obtained a search warrant seeking footage and rider information from Waymo, but six months later, no arrests have been made. According to the report, interior video was unavailable when investigators obtained the warrant, while exterior footage showed faces blurred for privacy reasons.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed the autonomous Jaguar dropping off the suspect, waiting outside during the theft, and then driving away.

“It was disappointing that the internal video was not able to lead to the recognition of a suspect,” Faye said. Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky pose with one of their twin sons at the unveiling ceremony of Hemsworth's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni“Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth and his family were refused permission to board an international flight. It wasn’t a political or immigration issue, but a passport mix-up, according to the star.

He and his model wife, Elsa Pataky, said that Hemsworth tried to use the passport for his daughter-from-another-marriage, 14-year-old India Rose, for one of his twin sons with Pataky as his family headed overseas. He happened to have his daughter’s passport with him, but had forgotten one of his son’s passports. He thought the ruse might work because the two look alike, he told. “They kind of look the same,” he noted, but his wife chimed in: “They don’t. ” Hemsworth blew it anyway because he told the security officer: “This is her,” as he pulled out his daughter’s passport.

“That’s a boy,” the officer fired back, pointing at one of the twins.selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Summer is almost here, and if you’re looking to unwind without alcohol—or want a mood boost without the side effects often associated with traditional THC or CBD edibles—Camino’s Energy Gummies offer an uplifting buzz without the munchies, next-day grogginess, or couch-lock fatigue.

These), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid dubbed as “diet weed” for its potential focus-enhancing and appetite-suppressing side effects. Camino calls the sativa-derived chemical compound a “deliver an energizing, uplifting effect without triggering the intense snack cravings commonly associated with other THC products.

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“Thereally helps in that regard! I get a pleasant, energized, and productive feeling from these, without being overly wired like some headier strains. ” Another fan of theechoed the sentiment, adding that the focus-enhancing benefits were even more noticeable than expected.

“I SO focused on many projects I had been dragging my feet for weeks. Focus and energy was off the charts and no crash. ” Whether you’re looking for a traditional THC experience without the lethargy and increased appetite or simply searching for a hangover-free alternative to alcohol,Australian authorities confiscated 100,000 illegal cockroaches from a commercial breeder, officials announced Friday.

The value of the Madagascar hissing cockroaches and dubia cockroaches, which were seized live in May, was $142,000, according to the Associated Press. Both are illegal to import, keep, breed, or sell in Australia, which has strict animal regulations in order to prevent costly infestations.

“We take our job protecting Australia’s unique biodiversity and breaches of national environment law very seriously,” a spokesperson for Australia’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water. “We’re seeing illegal breeding and trading of exotic cockroaches and we’re putting pet businesses and pet owners on notice. ” Potential uses of those exotic cockroaches, which are about one inch longer than Australia’s common cockroach, include reptile food. Alternatives are crickets and wood roaches.

Charges have not been filed against the breeder in Bathurst, New South Wales. All the cockroaches will be euthanized. This was the largest seizure of exotic invertebrates in Australian history.has died suddenly at age 72. Anthony Head, who played the show’s evil-but-charming rival football club owner, Rupert Mannion, died from complications of pneumonia, his family has announced.

Head, a native Londoner, also starred in the hit supernatural teen showHead’s Ted Lasso co-star Brett Goldstein was among the first to post a tribute after his daughters said that he died peacefully while surrounded by his family in a statement sent to the.

“Anthony Head was a brilliant actor who played the worst person in the world, which was an incredible skill because he was the best person,” Goldstein wrote on. “Infinitely charming and kind and fun and a joy. He will be sorely missed. ” Head’s daughters, Emily and Daisy, said that their dad’s “legacy will live on.

”selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact,found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—theis a marked improvement in every way.

The battery is longer lasting , it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter.

Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop.

Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, theAmerican actress Winona Ryder and British actor Daniel Day-Lewis on the set of The Age of Innocence, based on the novel by Edith Wharton, and directed by Martin Scorsese. was discovered in Wharton’s archives at Yale University and appeared in The Strand Magazine, a quarterly publication known for uncovering lost or unknown works by literary figures including Raymond Chandler, Graham Greene, and Tennessee Williams.

The story is believed to have been penned no earlier than July 1918 and was found in two corrected but undated typescripts in Yale’s Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library. According to the Strand editor-in-chief, Andrew Gulli, the manuscript had never previously been published to the best of his knowledge. Gulli said the newly published story felt “very timely” and expressed hope it would introduce a new generation of readers to one of America’s most celebrated authors.

A MAGA Florida senator has demanded that two upcoming Kanye West gigs in his state be canceled. Sen. Rick Scott wrote an open letter to Tampa’s Sports Authority Board of Directors on Thursday demanding that no taxpayer dollars be spent on the shows June 26 and 28 at Raymond James Stadium, claiming it would be a “slap in the face to our state’s Jewish community.

” West, who now goes by Ye, has a history of antisemitic hate speech, including making a song titled “Heil Hitler. ” “Kanye West’s consistent antisemitic attacks are an affront to the values of the people of the Hillsborough community,” Scott wrote.

“He has openly praised Nazis, called himself one, and slandered Jews across the world. Kanye West also funded a Superbowl ad in 2025 that directed viewers to purchase merchandise featuring swastikas. West’s remarks are vile and a slap in the face to our state’s Jewish community.

It is troubling that a stadium supported by taxpayer dollars would openly subsidize an event led by an artist known for pushing this dangerous, hateful rhetoric, especially with Florida having one of the largest Jewish populations in our country. ” The letter follows several concerts in Europe being canceled, including in Italy, Poland, France, and the U.K., where he was banned from entering the country. NYPD BLUE -"Vishy-Vashy-Vinnie" - Airdate: January 17, 1995.

JAMES HANDY. Police say that a 911 caller, later confirmed to be 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, told the dispatcher, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin. ” Officers arrived on the scene and found Handy, 81, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to the chest in the front yard of a residence in Los Angeles’s Tarzana neighborhood.

Fire department paramedics transported Handy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. When police responded to the scene, Gledhill waved down officers, telling them he was the one responsible for Handy’s wounds. The LAPD said that Gledhill lives at the residence with his mother, who was Handy’s girlfriend. Gledhill was booked in the Van Nuys Jail on a charge of murder, and his bail is set at $2 million.

Handy played a number of roles across film and television, playing a bartender inThe Kars4Kids jingle will keep on jingling in California. A California appeals court sided with the charity after temporarily blocking a lower court order requiring Kars4Kids to pull or overhaul its ads, allowing it to continue airing during the appeals process.

“The uninterrupted airing of its ads will enable the charity to continue funding its programs for children and families,” spokesperson Wendy Kirwan told the California Post. The lawsuit was originally filed by Californian Bruce Puterbaugh, who said he felt misled when the money from his donated vehicle did not go to underprivileged children in California. Instead, the funds went to programs such as assisting 17- and 18-year-olds participating in gap-year trips to Israel.

The donations also helped fund a 2002 purchase of a building in Israel and nearly half a million dollars put toward “Middle East outreach. ” The lower court found that the charity’s commercials were “misleading by omission” due to discrepancies regarding where the money was being spent, the group’s religious affiliation, and which age groups were benefiting from the funding.

“The public interest is served by transparency in the ‘charity marketplace,’” the judge said in his decision. After the original May 8 decision, Kars4Kids was barred from airing commercials in the state unless there was “an express, audible disclosure” about the charity’s religious affiliation and true cause.selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider givinga try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.

The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases thehave proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep .

Read my full review of Deeps Sleep PatchesA handful of fans were able to get 2026 World Cup tickets for free via an error on FIFA’s website. However, those same fans will be required by FIFA to pay full price for their tickets before matches begin on June 11.

“FIFA can confirm that approximately 60 FIFA World Cup 2026 fans received a communication on June 3 regarding tickets that had been allocated at no charge ,” the international football association said in a statement on X in response to another account, Ticket Talk Network, exposing an email sent to a fan who had received a free ticket. “The tickets requested by these fans remain reserved, and the affected fans have been invited to complete payment of the correct amount.

” This ticketing scandal occurred amid an investigation by prosecutors in New York and New Jersey into FIFA “misleading fans” and “artificially inflating prices. ” While the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Mexico, the United States, and Canada, was anticipated by FIFA to be a sold-out tournament, tickets are still available for purchase less than a week before the event’s kickoff.

“FIFA can confirm that approximately 60 FIFA World Cup 2026 fans received a communication on Wednesday, 3 June regarding tickets that had been allocated at no charge due to a prior payment issue during the checkout process. The tickets requested by these fans remain…Donald Trump dodged the Vietnam War draft five times—and now he’s deporting refugees from that conflict at five times the pace of Joe Biden,.

Trump, 79, received five draft deferments during the war, including a 1968 medical exemption for bone spurs written by a Queens podiatrist who rented his office from Fred Trump. His former lawyer, Michael Cohen, later testified that Trump admitted he made the injury up, telling him, “I wasn’t going to Vietnam.

” Yet in the first seven months of his second term, ICE arrested 875 Vietnamese, Laotian, Cambodian, and Thai nationals, according to PunchUp’s analysis of 505,000 I-213 forms released by The Guardian. Of those, 466 arrived during the 1975–1990 refugee window, with a median U.S. residency of 36 years—and nearly half had no criminal record at all. ICE quietly rescinded a 2008 agreement shielding pre-1995 Vietnamese immigrants from deportation in June 2025, asreported.

A DHS spokesperson defended the surge, claiming countries that once refused their citizens “are now accepting their own citizens including pedophiles and sexual predators. ” They did not address Trump’s draft-dodging. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.





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