Insanity Hires Lucy Gulliver From Channel 4 For Brand Partnerships

Insanity agency has hired Lucy Gulliver from Channel 4 to lead on brand partnerships having worked on the Black to Front Project.

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She will lead Insanity’s partnerships team, working with brands to develop branded content series and commercial partnerships across its roster of talent, spanning broadcast, social, music, sport, comedy and entertainment. She previously spent more than a decade at Channel 4, where she woked across the likes of the Black to Front project, a 24-hour schedule presented and produced by Black talent to champion diversity on and off screen. Before Channel 4, Gulliver led communications planning and strategy at media agencies.

“The market is moving quickly,” he added. “Brands want talent who can deliver credibility, content, cultural relevance and distribution, not just visibility. Lucy understands that from both sides: the discipline of major broadcast partnerships and the pace of the new talent-led economy. ” Gulliver said Insanity has “broadcasters, creators, music artists, producers and commercial specialists under one roof, which is where the market is heading.

” “Brands are asking for joined-up partnerships that can move across platforms and audiences, and talent increasingly wants commercial relationships that feel considered, credible and built for the long term. Insanity is already built for that shift,” she added. Wall Street Unsure As Both Sides Claim Win-Win In Fox’s $22B Deal For Streamer‘Only Murders’ Adds Tennant, Coughlan, Whittaker, Broadbent & More For Season 6Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

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