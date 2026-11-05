Inquirer Food Festival Highlights Philly Chefs at The Fillmore Nov 14

The Inquirer Food Festival returns on November 14 at The Fillmore, featuring over 40 restaurants. This guide details standout menus from top Philly chefs like Julian van der Tak and Ramon Ramirez.

The Inquirer Food Festival returns to Philadelphia on November 14 with an all-day event at The Fillmore venue. This second annual celebration showcases more than forty of the city's premier restaurants and bakeries across two distinct sessions. The festival offers a unique opportunity for diners to sample dishes from over a dozen establishments in a single afternoon. Tickets are currently available for purchase as the event promises a diverse culinary experience.

Emmett Restaurant Brings Mediterranean Flavors

Julian van der Tak and Evan Snyder are representing Emmett, a modern Kensington restaurant known for its imaginative Levantine and Mediterranean menu. Snyder, the executive chef, previously served at Redcrest Kitchen before partnering with van der Tak to launch Emmett. The restaurant gained critical acclaim, earning a finalist spot in this year's awards and receiving praise from food critic Craig LaBan in a 2025 review. Their collaboration combines Snyder's creative cooking with van der Tak's operational expertise.

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At The Inquirer Food Festival, the Emmett team will serve a special off-menu item that guests may recognize from their regular experience. The featured dish is burnt onion ash-cured tuna served on a matzah cracker with preserved tomato labneh. This bite highlights the restaurant's signature approach, which begins with sesame madeleines and ends with a Turkish coffee caramel-drenched date cake. The duo aims to demonstrate their seamless dining experience through this exclusive offering.

Ramon Ramirez Honors Regional Mexican Cuisine

Ramon Ramirez brings his deep research into Mexican culinary traditions to the festival, focusing on ingredients unique to specific Mexican states. His team meticulously studies techniques to recreate authentic flavors that work harmoniously on a tight menu. Ramirez describes his approach as a vast homage to Mexico, reflecting the country's wide-ranging flavors. He avoids generic interpretations, instead focusing on the distinct characteristics of regional cuisines.

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The centerpiece of Ramirez's presentation is his signature salsa service, which features six distinct variations rather than the usual one or two. A creamy cashew salsa represents the modern cuisine of Baja California, while a charred pasilla chile-based salsa showcases Oaxaca. A fiery salsa made from burnt habaneros invokes the Yucatan, and a funky, fishy salsa honors both Michoacan and Fishtown. Other ingredients used in his complex dishes include whole chiles, black garlic, and intentionally burnt pepper seeds.

Fiore Bakery Showcases Italian Pastry and Pasta

Ed Crochet and Justine MacNeil, the chef-owner couple behind Fiore, will bring their dedication to Italian craftsmanship to the event. Since opening in 2019, their Frankford Avenue bakery has become a popular destination for pastry and pasta lovers. The couple recently paused dinner service to prepare for the arrival of their second child, shifting their focus to their dedicated daytime crowd. Despite this pause, they remain committed to showcasing their daily offerings at the festival.

The Fiore menu for the festival includes mortadella and pistachio-mint pesto sandwiches served on airy, olive oil-enriched pizza bianca. Guests will also have the chance to try a spiced squash-apple salad and a meringue-like ricciarelli, a classic Italian almond cookie. Crochet notes that while presenting this variety on one plate is a challenge, it effectively demonstrates what the bakery delivers every day. Their presence adds a sweet and savory Italian dimension to the lineup of Kensington and Bridesburg chefs.

Jaffa Bar and Local Business Evolution

Henshaw and his partner Kailey Jenkins represent Jaffa Bar, which opened in 2024 in a stylishly rehabilitated former Kensington firehouse. Located at 1625 N. Howard St. near the intersection of Hope and Turner Streets, the restaurant occupies a historic building that was once a fire tower. This launch marked Henshaw's first partnership and introduced a new culinary evolution for the neighborhood. The team includes CookNSolo in their collaborative effort to manage the busy kitchen.

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The festival also highlights the broader economic impact of Philadelphia's thriving restaurant scene. With over forty vendors participating, the event draws significant attention to local culinary talent. Attendees can expect a mix of established favorites and promising new ventures. The event serves as a platform for chefs to reach wider audiences and test new menu items. Early ticket purchases are recommended due to the high demand for these exclusive dining experiences.

Logistics and Upcoming Culinary Opportunities

Shoppers and food enthusiasts should secure tickets promptly as the November 14 event is expected to draw large crowds. The all-day format allows visitors to sample a wide array of dishes without the time pressure of a single sitting. The event features spots from across the city, including Kensington, Bridesburg, and South Philly. This diversity ensures that attendees can experience the full spectrum of Philadelphia's food culture in one location. The festival stands as a key date for culinary enthusiasts in the region.

Looking ahead, van der Tak and Snyder are preparing to open a new location later in the fall. This expansion follows the success of Emmett and promises to bring more of their innovative Levantine and Mediterranean dishes to Philadelphians. The upcoming opening will add another layer to the city's culinary landscape. Meanwhile, the Inquirer Food Festival provides a temporary but significant gathering of these top-tier chefs. It offers a snapshot of the city's vibrant and evolving food scene for 2025.