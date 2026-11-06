Inquirer Food Fest 2024: Chef Spotlights Bad Brother Honeysuckle

Discover how Justin Koenig and Omar Tate showcase their culinary expertise at The Inquirer Food Festival on Nov. 14, featuring exclusive demos and tastings.

The Inquirer Food Festival returns to The Fillmore on November 14, 2024, offering food enthusiasts a rare opportunity to engage with over 40 of Philadelphia's most acclaimed restaurants and bakeries. This two-session, all-day event provides attendees with early access to scratch items from their dining bucket lists, featuring exclusive chef demonstrations and limited-edition tastings that highlight the city's vibrant gastronomic landscape.

Justin Koenig Brings Culinary Creativity to Fillmore

Chef Justin Koenig of Bad Brother in Philadelphia's Fairmount section will prepare an hors d'oeuvre-sized version of a seasonal restaurant special for festival attendees. The dish features Philly-style steak tartare, utilizing chopped raw tenderloin dressed in a tomato vinaigrette and served inside a mini-baguette from Wild Flour Bakery. The preparation includes pickled long hots, crispy shallots, minced chives, and is topped with a provolone foam to complete the homage to the city's famous sandwich.

Also read Inquirer Food Festival Highlights Philly Chefs at The Fillmore Nov 14

Koenig attributes his unique approach to pub fare to five years of experience in San Francisco kitchens, where he absorbed worldly influences from fellow chefs who relocated from across the globe. He moved to Philadelphia in 2016 and previously led kitchens for FCM Hospitality, which operates establishments like Parks on Tap and Craft Hall, before partnering with brothers Nick and C.J. Pund. At Bad Brother, he elevates classic dishes such as cheeseburger hoagies by incorporating miso into Thousand Island dressing, ensuring the menu reflects his innovative, New American style.

Spice Blends Honor Black History at Honeysuckle

Omar Tate and Cybille St.Aude-Tate of Honeysuckle on North Broad Street will lead attendees through the process of creating custom all-purpose spice blends during their festival demonstration. The chefs view spices as essential tools for honoring Black history, with their tasting menu traversing the Black diaspora through courses ranging from Mississippi tamales and Jamaican escovitch to Haitian griot. St.Aude-Tate emphasizes that a robust spice blend requires a combination of warmth, depth, and brightness, often including a wild card element to challenge the diner's senses.

Advertisement

The demonstration draws inspiration from St.Aude-Tate's mother, who immigrated from Haiti to Long Island in the 1980s and maintained a deep spice cabinet. Honeysuckle currently uses a version of her mother's epis, a Haitian seasoning base, to coat their half-roasted chicken. For the festival, St.Aude-Tate will prepare a trio of bites using Honeysuckle's own spice varieties, including a Creole seasoning and a hibiscus-ginger sugar, to help guests connect food to core memories and nostalgia.

Jezabel Careaga Teaches Empanada Crafting Techniques

Jezabel Careaga of Jezabel's in Fitler Square will showcase her lifelong expertise in making empanadas from scratch, a craft she began perfecting in Northwest Argentina as a child. Since opening her namesake cafe in 2010 and later moving to a new location in 2018, Careaga has focused on teaching the art of closing empanadas with precision, transforming her kitchen into a classroom for evening classes. Her menu features hundreds of flaky, golden brown pastries daily, ranging from spicy corn and cheese to her personal favorite filling of beef and raisins.

Careaga plans to demonstrate several distinct crimping techniques, including her signature twisty Z-shaped crimp, the classic pinch-and-pull method, and the intricate braid. These skills allow her to maintain high production standards while preserving the quality of the dough and filling. Festival visitors will have the chance to witness these techniques up close, gaining insight into the dedication required to produce the delightfully flaky pastries that have become a staple of the Fitler Square dining scene.