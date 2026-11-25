Thiago William Wall, aged three, died after choking on food at Cosy Toes Nursery in Middleton. Ofsted suspended four nursery registrations as an investigation proceeds.

An inquest has heard that Thiago William Wall, a three-year-old boy, died at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on November 5 after suffering an unsurvivable hypoxic brain injury. The tragedy occurred just days after his tenth birthday, following an incident at Cosy Toes Nursery located on Mainway East in Middleton. Thiago had been taken to the hospital earlier that month after choking on a bowl of food while under the care of nursery staff.

Medical Timeline and Cause of Death

The formal inquest was opened and adjourned by a coroner at Rochdale Coroner's Court on a Wednesday morning, with the provisional cause of death recorded as choking on a bowl of food. Thiago, who was born on October 26, 2023, in Manchester, experienced a medical emergency while attending the nursery on November 2. He remained in the hospital for a number of days despite medical intervention, but his condition deteriorated rapidly. A CT scan ultimately confirmed that he had sustained severe brain damage due to lack of oxygen, leading to his passing three days later on November 5.

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Police Investigation and Nursery Response

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a full investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding Thiago's death, although no arrests have been made at this stage. The police force noted that the inquiry would take months rather than weeks, indicating a complex process that will require extensive evidence gathering. Representatives for Cosy Toes Nursery described Thiago as a wonderful and beautiful child, stating that the staff were heartbroken by the tragic news. They emphasized their commitment to giving their fullest possible assistance to the enquiries and offered their prayers to the family during this terrible time.

Regulatory Action by Ofsted

In the wake of the incident, the regulator Ofsted suspended the registration of Cosy Toes Nursery, effectively closing the facility for six weeks while enquiries are carried out. This action was taken to ensure that all safety protocols and care standards were thoroughly reviewed. The closure of the nursery was accompanied by a significant emergency response, with photos from the scene showing three police vehicles, an ambulance, a rapid response paramedic car, and an air ambulance landing nearby. These visuals underscored the severity of the emergency services' involvement on the day of the incident.

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Extension of Suspensions to Other Sites

Ofsted has further expanded its regulatory intervention by confirming that it has suspended the registrations of three other nurseries operated by Cosy Toes Nursery Ltd. The additional sites affected are Boarshaw Private Day Nursery, Kirkway Nursery, and Twinkle Toes Nursery, all located in Middleton. These suspensions were removed from the register on November 5, coinciding with the date of Thiago's death. No further details were provided regarding the specific reasons for extending the suspension to these additional locations, but the move signals a comprehensive review of the provider's operations across all its sites.

Next Steps for the Inquest and Community

No date has currently been set for a full inquest into Thiago's death, as the legal process awaits the completion of the police investigation. Ms Kearsley, who presented brief details to the court, expressed that everybody would wish to extend condolences to Thiago's family, although no family members were present at the hearing. The parents of the child remained at his side during his time in the hospital, witnessing the medical efforts to save him. The case remains active with authorities, and the community in Middleton continues to mourn the loss of the young boy while awaiting further updates on the regulatory and legal proceedings.