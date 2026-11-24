A North Wales inquest ruled accidental death for Rowan Booth, 21, who drowned at Llyn Geirionnydd. He fell from his paddleboard while not wearing a lifejacket, highlighting safety concerns at the popular lake.

A 21-year-old man drowned after falling from his paddleboard at a popular Welsh lake, an inquest has heard. Rowan Booth passed away on July 7 after he struggled in the water at Llyn Geirionnydd in Snowdonia National Park while not wearing a lifejacket. His body was recovered following a significant rescue operation involving police, fire crews, and underwater divers.

Details of Drowning Incident

Rowan Booth, who worked for DW Property Maintenance, was visiting the 45-acre lake near Llanwrst, Conwy, during a heatwave last summer. He had been paddleboarding with a group of friends when the tragedy occurred. The inquest in Ruthin heard that his friend Rebecca Walker and her daughter were sharing a board before paddling back to shore. Mr. Booth then went out on his own equipment and fell off the board.

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Ms. Walker told police that the group could see him struggling in the water immediately after the fall. Despite frantic efforts by other members of the friend group and several onlookers to reach him, they were unable to save him. The court heard that he was not wearing a buoyancy aid and was not attached to the board by an ankle cord, which are critical safety measures for water sports.

Pathologist Dr. Zain Mehdi conducted a post-mortem examination and certified the cause of death as drowning. He confirmed there was no evidence that Mr. Booth had consumed alcohol prior to the incident. Kate Robertson, the assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, officially recorded a conclusion of accidental death based on the evidence presented during the proceedings.

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Tributes and Community Reaction

The inquest heard heartfelt tributes from Mr. Booth's family and colleagues, painting a picture of a kind and helpful young man. His mother, Helen Booth, submitted a statement describing her son as someone who enjoyed helping other people. His sister, Madelaine, paid tribute to his character, stating that he had the biggest heart and touched many lives without asking for anything in return.

Colleagues at DW Property Maintenance also mourned the loss of a team member they considered family. A spokesman for the firm described Mr. Booth as bringing kindness, laughter, and genuine friendship to the workplace every day. The community response was swift, with more than £4,600 raised online through a GoFundMe page set up by friend Shay Green, who remembered him as a loyal friend willing to do anything for others.

Coroner Highlights Safety Risks

The coroner emphasized the importance of safety equipment during water activities, citing the tragedy as a stark warning. Mr. Booth's death occurred just weeks before another fatal incident at the same location. Nathan Jones, a 34-year-old man, also drowned at Llyn Geirionnydd in August under almost identical circumstances. His inquest was opened by senior coroner John Gittins, who noted the concerning similarity between the two cases.

Coroner Gittins pointed out that neither victim was wearing a life jacket at the time of their respective accidents. He stated that this pattern is a major concern and serves as a necessary reminder for tourists and locals alike. The Carneddau mountains backdrop attracts many swimmers and walkers, but the risks of deep water remain serious without proper protective gear. Authorities urge all visitors to carry appropriate safety equipment when engaging in paddleboarding or swimming.