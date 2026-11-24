An inquest into the death of Rowan Booth revealed he refused a lifejacket before drowning at Llyn Geirionnydd, highlighting safety risks at the popular North Wales lake.

An inquest into the tragic death of Rowan Booth has confirmed that the 21-year-old refused to wear a lifejacket before drowning in a popular North Wales lake. The hearing, held in Ruthin, revealed that Mr. Booth was paddleboarding with friends at Llyn Geirionnydd in Snowdonia National Park when he fell into the water and could not be saved.

Details of the Fatal Incident at Lake

Rowan Booth passed away on July 7 during last summer's heatwave while visiting the 45-acre lake near Llanwrst, Conwy. The incident occurred while he was out on the water with a group of friends, an outing that ended in tragedy when he fell off his board. According to testimony, Mr. Booth had initially shared a paddleboard with a friend named Rebecca Walker, who noted that her daughter was riding with him before they paddled back toward the shore. After returning, Mr. Booth went out onto the water again by himself. This time, he lost his balance and fell into the lake. Witnesses on the shore immediately noticed that he was struggling in the water, but attempts by other group members and onlookers to reach him were unsuccessful. The lack of a buoyancy aid and an ankle cord tether significantly hampered rescue efforts. Following the incident, a major search and rescue operation was launched involving police, fire crews, and underwater divers to locate the missing man. His body was eventually recovered after this extensive effort. Pathologist Dr. Zain Mehdi examined the remains and formally recorded the cause of death as drowning. His analysis also confirmed that there was no trace of alcohol in Mr. Booth's system, ruling out intoxication as a factor in the accident.

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Coroner Conclusion and Family Tributes

Kate Robertson, the assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, concluded the proceedings by recording a verdict of accidental death. She presented a poignant statement from Mr. Booth's mother, Helen Booth, who described her son as someone who deeply enjoyed helping others. The emotional toll on the family was further highlighted by a tribute from his sister, Madelaine, who remembered him as having the biggest heart and touching many lives without asking for anything in return. His colleagues at DW Property Maintenance, where Mr. Booth worked, also shared their grief. A company spokesman described him as family, emphasizing that he brought kindness, laughter, and genuine friendship to the workplace every single day. The community response to his death was swift and supportive, with more than £4,600 raised online through a GoFundMe page established by his friend, Shay Green. Mr. Green described his friend as a crazy lad who would happily do anything for anyone for nothing, without hesitation, underscoring the deep impact Mr. Booth had on those around him.

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Warnings Amid Second Tragedy at Same Site

The inquest into Mr. Booth's death occurred against a backdrop of heightened concern regarding water safety at Llyn Geirionnydd. His passing happened just weeks before another paddleboarder drowned in almost identical circumstances at the same location. Nathan Jones, a 34-year-old man, also died in the lake in August. An inquest is yet to be held into Mr. Jones's death, but the similarities between the two cases have drawn attention from local authorities. Senior coroner John Gittins, who opened Mr. Jones's inquest, explicitly noted the commonality between the two men's deaths, pointing out that neither victim was wearing a life jacket at the time of their respective accidents. Mr. Gittins stated that this pattern is clearly a concern to him as a coroner. He used the situation as a stark reminder of the importance of being appropriately equipped when carrying out water activities. Llyn Geirionnydd, which sits at the foot of the Carneddau mountains near Trefriw in Conwy, is a well-known spot for swimmers, walkers, and tourists, particularly during the summer months. The recurrence of such accidents has intensified calls for visitors to adhere to safety guidelines, especially given the lake's popularity and the inherent risks associated with paddleboarding without proper safety gear.