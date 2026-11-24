An inquest into the death of former Met detective Warren Arter heard that Barbados doctors feared he would kill himself upon discharge. The hearing follows his wife Rebekah's death and his subsequent suicide in HMP Wandsworth.

Medical professionals in Barbados explicitly advised against discharging former Metropolitan Police detective Warren Arter just two weeks before he took his own life within a jail cell. A pre-inquest review hearing at the Inner West London Coroner's Court revealed that consultants at the Caribbean hospital expressed profound fear that Arter would commit suicide if released into the care of his family. Despite these specific clinical warnings, Arter was transferred to his brother-in-law and eventually flown back to London, where he was subsequently remanded in custody before his death at HMP Wandsworth on July 12, 2024.

Clinical Warnings and Discharge Decision

The core details of the discharge decision were laid bare by Anthony Arter, the deceased detective's father, who testified that medical consultants in the Caribbean were extremely concerned about his son's mental state. Anthony Arter told the court that the healthcare providers did not want Warren Arter to leave their care because they believed he was at imminent risk of taking his own life. The only condition under which the doctors agreed to release him was that he would be handed directly into the protection of his brother-in-law, a safeguard that unfortunately failed to prevent the tragedy that followed.

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Coroner Bernard Richmond KC focused the upcoming inquest on the critical question of whether Arter's suicidal tendencies could and should have been predicted by authorities in the UK. The central issue is determining exactly what information about Arter's mental health was known, and what should have been known, at the precise moment he was admitted to prison. The coroner is scrutinizing whether the warnings from Barbados were effectively communicated to the prison medical team or if a breakdown in information transfer contributed to the failure to protect Arter from himself.

Allegations Against Former Detective Inspector

Warren Arter, a former detective inspector, faced serious allegations of drugging and raping his wife, Rebekah Arter, during their marriage. The couple met in 2006 while Arter was investigating domestic violence allegations made against Rebekah's then-husband. They soon began a romantic relationship, moved in together, and Arter was subsequently appointed as the head of a unit in south-east London responsible for investigating rape cases. His career took a downturn when he was suspended for seven years by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over conduct complaints involving eight alleged victims, although he never received a criminal conviction for these specific charges.

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Throughout the suspension period, Arter continued to receive his full detective inspector salary while allegedly subjecting Rebekah to a campaign of sexual abuse, coercive control, and domestic violence. Reports indicate he would watch pornography in front of her, allow cocaine dealers to visit their home, and had previously drugged her. The allegations paint a picture of a long-term pattern of abuse that the police watchdog and the Met Police failed to fully address until it was too late to prevent the ultimate tragedy involving Rebekah's death.

Timeline of Tragedy in Barbados and UK

The sequence of events leading to Warren Arter's death began with the tragic demise of his wife, Rebekah, on June 28, 2024. The couple was staying at the luxury O2 Beach Club in Barbados when Rebekah was found dead and covered in blood. Local police initially ruled out foul play, attributing her death to a massive hemorrhage caused by a viral infection, as there were no visible signs of external injury. An inquest later recorded an open verdict with an unascertained medical cause of death, noting that unlawful killing could not be excluded from the possibilities.

Three days after Rebekah's death, Warren Arter took an overdose and was admitted to a hospital in Barbados. Although his accounts of the circumstances surrounding his wife's passing were deemed inconsistent and unreliable by investigators, he was discharged to fly home with family support. Upon his arrival at Heathrow Airport, he was immediately arrested by Metropolitan Police officers. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on July 10, 2024, where he was charged with misconduct in public office over a 13-year span and remanded in custody to appear at Woolwich Crown Court in August.

Failures in Police Handling and Systemic Issues

South London coroner Professor Andrew Harris issued a Prevention of Future Deaths Report regarding Rebekah's death, highlighting significant systemic failures. The report stated that there had been missed opportunities by both the IOPC and the Met Police to identify Rebekah as a victim of domestic abuse and coercive control. These failures meant she was not protected from the ongoing harm she suffered. The report underscores a critical breakdown in safeguarding mechanisms that allowed a known predator to continue his abusive behavior unchecked for years.

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The report further detailed a specific administrative error that contributed to these failures. In March 2024, the IOPC received a report from a known witness regarding sexual offenses committed by Arter and forwarded the allegations to the Met Police. However, due to errors in using a flagging tool on a complex new computer software program, the allegations were not brought to the attention of the relevant police unit for investigation. This technical and procedural failure meant that the warning signs were effectively lost within the system, leaving Rebekah vulnerable until her death.

As the inquest proceeds, the focus remains on the intersection of medical warnings, police accountability, and the tragic consequences of institutional negligence. The case of Warren Arter and Rebekah Arter has exposed deep flaws in how the police service handles internal misconduct and protects victims of domestic abuse. The upcoming hearings will determine whether the information about Arter's suicidal risk and criminal allegations was mishandled, potentially contributing to the loss of both lives.