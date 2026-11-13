Inquest Records Accidental Death of Seyad Shahab Rasaeifa at Black Rock Sands

An inquest has concluded that Seyad Shahab Rasaeifa died from a hypoxic brain injury after diving into shallow water at Black Rock Sands beach in Gwynedd, North Wales.

Coroners have formally recorded an accidental death for Seyad Shahab Rasaeifa following a tragic incident at a popular coastal location in North Wales. The forty-five-year-old father suffered a fatal head injury after diving into shallow water at Black Rock Sands beach.

The Tragic Incident At Black Rock Sands

Seyad Shahab Rasaeifa, known to friends and family as Shabab, was on a family day trip to the coastal spot in Gwynedd. The accident occurred on May twenty-five during the late May Bank Holiday weekend. He and his family had traveled from their home in Wolverhampton to visit the beach.

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The location is well known for its unique characteristic of allowing vehicles to drive directly onto the sand. However, the gentle shelf of the beach causes the tide to rise rapidly. This fast-moving water often catches visitors off guard and creates hazardous conditions for those wading or diving in the shallows.

Mr Rasaeifa dove into the water and struck his head on the seabed. The impact caused a severe traumatic injury. Immediate rescue efforts were unsuccessful in preventing further complications, and he was transported to the Royal Stoke Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

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Medical Response And Cause Of Death

Despite the best efforts of medical staff at the Royal Stoke Hospital, Mr Rasaeifa did not survive his injuries. He remained in the hospital for four days following the accident on May twenty-five. He passed away shortly after being admitted, ending the life of a devoted community member.

The official cause of death was recorded as a hypoxic brain injury. This medical condition occurs when the brain is deprived of sufficient oxygen. In Mr Rasaeifa's case, the brain injury resulted from a cardiac arrest that followed the initial trauma to his head.

The sudden loss of oxygen to the brain led to irreversible damage. This medical outcome was confirmed during the subsequent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The timeline from the incident to his passing highlights the severity of the initial physical trauma sustained in the shallow water.

Coroner's Findings And Legal Conclusion

Sarah Riley, the assistant coroner for North West Wales, conducted a formal hearing in Caernarfon, Gwynedd. The proceedings were held to examine the facts of the case and determine the legal classification of the death. Evidence was presented regarding the conditions at the beach and the sequence of events leading to the accident.

After reviewing the medical reports and witness statements, Assistant Coroner Sarah Riley recorded a conclusion of accidental death. This legal determination acknowledges that the fatality was the result of an unforeseen accident rather than foul play or suicide.

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The finding underscores the inherent risks associated with coastal activities, particularly in areas with rapidly changing tidal conditions. It serves as a somber reminder of the dangers present at popular leisure spots during peak holiday periods.

Community Mourning And Repatriation Efforts

Mr Rasaeifa was born in Iran and had been a committed member of the St Chad & St Mark's Church in Wolverhampton. His sudden passing has deeply affected his local community and his family members who traveled from the Midlands for the inquest.

Fellow worshippers and church members have rallied to support the bereaved family. They have organized fundraising efforts to assist with the logistical and financial burden of repatriating his body back to Iran.

The church community has explicitly asked if members can contribute to the costs of bringing Mr Rasaeifa home. They emphasized that this initiative is a direct response to the many kind offers of support they have received from the wider public.

Leaders at St Chad & St Mark's Church stated that contributions are purely optional and serve as an opportunity for the community to express love and solidarity. This gesture aims to provide comfort to his family during an incredibly difficult time of mourning and adjustment.