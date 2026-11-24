A double inquest into the deaths of Vica and Marian Gheorghe reveals Marian fatally stabbed his estranged wife after police closed an investigation into petrol threats.

A double inquest is currently examining the tragic deaths of Vica Gheorghe and Marian Gheorghe, who were found dead in Coventry on April 5 2024, just two days after police decided to close an investigation into serious threats made by the husband.

Assistant Coroner Tom Leeper told the court at Coventry Coroner's Court that Marian Gheorghe, 52, is believed to have fatally stabbed his estranged wife, Vica Gheorghe, 49, before turning the knife on himself, resulting in both of their deaths on the same day.

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Critical Timeline Of Fatal Events

Vica Gheorghe, a mother-of-six, was discovered at her mid-terraced home on Caludon Road in the Stoke district of Coventry with 11 knife injuries, including four stab wounds to her chest, and she later died in hospital on April 5 2024. Marian Gheorghe, who lived at a different address on Stoney Stanton Road with family members including one of their daughters, was pronounced dead at the scene from a fatal stab wound to the chest.

Contemporaneous CCTV footage from cameras present in Caludon Road allows for events to have been detailed in a summary of evidence between four o'clock and seven o'clock on April 5 2024, providing a clear window for the sequence of actions leading to the double fatality.

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Previous Petrol Threats And Police Response

The inquest heard that Marian Gheorghe had been arrested on January 15 2024 after their daughter called West Midlands Police to report that he had poured petrol over Vica Gheorghe while holding a lighter in his hand and threatened to set her on fire if they did not comply. Vica Gheorghe had walked out of her home intending to get a lift into work when her estranged husband, who had been hiding outside the property, emerged from concealment to carry out the attack.

Following the incident on January 15 2024 at just after five o'clock in the morning, Vica Gheorghe and the boyfriend of one of her daughters got into a vehicle with Marian Gheorghe, and the three then travelled by car to Stoney Stanton Road, arriving at approximately 0535 hours. Marian Gheorghe was arrested at 5.58am, interviewed under caution, and released on conditional bail after one of the couple's daughters telephoned West Midlands Police in the early hours of January 16 to report that he had poured petrol over her.

Key Issues For The Jury Consideration

Assistant Coroner Tom Leeper informed jurors that key issues to be considered by the inquest would include the relationship between the two deceased parties, the specific events of January 15 2024, and the actions and decisions taken by West Midlands Police and its officers between January 15 and April 5 2024 in relation to Vica and Marian. Marian Gheorghe had been told on April 3 2024 that he would not face further action over the alleged kidnapping of his wife after three reviews by police officers.

The couple's relationship had begun approximately 35 years earlier and they had six children together, and they were Romanian and had been in the United Kingdom on and off for a number of years, with one daughter living with Ms Gheorghe and another with Marian Gheorghe at the time of the incidents. The three-week hearing at Coventry's Council Chamber continues to examine these complex circumstances and the official response to prior domestic violence allegations.