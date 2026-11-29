An inquest revealed the tragic drowning of Panashe Muchenje at Balderton Lake in Nottinghamshire. Police urge caution at unsupervised waters after the fatal incident.

Panashe Muchenje, a 19-year-old engineering student, died after drowning at Balderton Lake in Newark, Nottinghamshire on May 28. An inquest at the Nottingham Coroners Court examined the events leading to his death, which was captured on video by friends during a day out. The teenager was last seen on the recording at 2.28pm before emergency services were called.

Muchenje was picked up by a friend in Bulwell prior to the trip. The group arrived at the lake shortly after 1.30pm, with police describing the mood as upbeat. CCTV footage showed the trio enjoying their time before the fatal incident occurred, highlighting the sudden shift from a happy day out to a tragic emergency.

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Video Evidence and Struggle in Water

Footage recorded by friends shows Muchenje laughing and waving by the water before jumping off a boardwalk. Within 45 seconds of entering the water, the 19-year-old began thrashing his arms and struggling to stay afloat. The atmosphere on the video shifted from happy music and laughter to distress as he sank beneath the murky surface.

One friend initially joked that he had gone under, but panic set in when he remained submerged. Around five minutes into the recording, the group realized Muchenje was not visible and raised concerns. Despite one friend attempting a rescue, they were unable to locate him in the brown, murky water.

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Forensic Analysis and Alcohol Levels

Police enquiries revealed that photos and videos showed the group consuming alcohol, with red cups visible in some shots. Toxicology reports confirmed that Muchenje had 160mg of alcohol per litre of blood, more than double the legal driving limit of 80mg. Officers noted that despite being a confident swimmer, the risks of swimming in unknown bodies of water were severe.

DC Emma McMillan testified that the video captured the exact moment of the tragedy. The senior investigating officer, Detective Sergeant James Hurst, emphasized that the footage demonstrated how quickly a situation can deteriorate. He stated that no amount of swimming ability eliminates the dangers present in natural water bodies.

Emergency Response Timeline

The incident was reported to police at 2.35pm, with a constable arriving at 2.45pm. A distraught friend was restrained by officers to prevent him from entering the water. Firefighters arrived at 2.49pm, and a crew manager entered the lake to search for the student.

Muchenje's body was found five minutes later and retrieved at 2.57pm. Paramedics performed extensive efforts to restore circulation before transporting him to Queen's Medical Hospital in Nottingham. He arrived at the hospital at 4.28pm and remained under care until pronounced dead by a doctor on May 30.

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Prevention and Future Warnings

The coroner concluded that Muchenje's death could have been prevented and noted he was a happy young man with no mental health issues. He came from a happy Christian family and was in his final year of university studying to be an engineer. The coroner praised the incredibly quick response of emergency services but stressed the preventable nature of the loss.

DS Hurst and the Balderton Parish Council urged the public not to swim in unsigned or unknown locations. They highlighted that national death figures in lakes and rivers were significantly elevated this year. Police are working with local authorities to improve signage around the lake to prevent similar tragedies in the future.