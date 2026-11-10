Inquest Concludes Boxing Day Fire Caused by Electrical Devices Killed Family

An inquest has determined that an accidental fire sparked by plugged-in electrical devices killed Fionnghuala Shearman and her two children in Gloucestershire on Boxing Day.

A formal inquest at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court has established that the tragic house fire which claimed the lives of a mother and her two children on Boxing Day likely originated from electrical devices left plugged into a domestic power supply. Fionnghuala Shearman, thirty-eight years old and known to friends as Nu, died alongside her daughter Eve, who was seven years old, and her son Ohner, who was four years old. The blaze destroyed their home in Brimscombe, a settlement near Stroud in Gloucestershire, on December 26.

Investigation Points to Electrical Ignition Source

Leroy Hughes, the station manager for Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, presented evidence to the court indicating that the inferno began in the living room before rapidly spreading through the rest of the property. Hughes stated that items commonly found in such a room, specifically a Christmas tree and soft upholstered furniture, likely acted as accelerants that allowed the flames to engulf the entire structure. The resulting fire caused catastrophic damage, destroying the roof, ceilings, and staircases, and causing extensive internal harm to the Cotswold stone cottage.

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Senior coroner Katy Skerrett accepted the findings of the fire investigation and concluded that the blaze most probably started from an electric ignition source. She explicitly agreed with the assessment that the fire began in the living area, validating the testimony provided by the fire service investigators. The coroner noted that the combination of electrical faults and combustible household items created a perfect storm for the rapid escalation of the disaster.

Officer Tom Shearman Desperate Rescue Attempts

Fionnghuala Shearman's husband, Tom Shearman, is a serving officer with Gloucestershire Police, and the couple had been married for approximately a decade. Tom survived the incident but made valiant and desperate attempts to rescue his family from the burning house. He was alerted to the danger in the early hours of the morning when he went to use the bathroom and detected an unusual warmth along with a smoky atmosphere. He immediately shouted to his wife to wake up and retrieve the children.

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Upon realizing the severity of the situation, Mr. Shearman attempted to gain entry to his children's bedroom by striking and kicking at a window from the outside, but he was unable to break the glass. He also tried to re-enter the property through a bathroom window and attempted to force open the ground-floor doors, but the intensity of the flames and heat prevented any entry. Detective Inspector Louise Missen of Gloucestershire Police confirmed these details, noting that Mr. Shearman was physically blocked by the severity of the blaze.

Neighbor Rescue and Aftermath of Tragedy

With the efforts to save his own family thwarted, Mr. Shearman made the critical decision to prevent further loss of life by breaking into the home of his neighbor, June. June had spent Christmas morning with the Shearman family, enjoying coffee and cake, but was left unaware of the danger until Mr. Shearman alerted her. He successfully rescued her before returning to the front of his own home, where he was heard by neighbors shouting in distress that he could not get his family out.

Emergency services arrived at the property on Brimscombe Hill at approximately 3am on December 26 to find Mr. Shearman in a very distressed state with quite significant injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but was later discharged. The coroner concluded that the cause of death for all three victims was exposure to the combustion products of the fire. She formally identified Fionnghuala Shearman from a tattoo on her body, while her two children were identified through DNA analysis.

Coroner Rules Accidental Deaths and Community Response

Senior Coroner Katy Skerrett officially ruled the deaths as accidental, describing the event as an absolute tragedy with the most horrific consequences possible for this loving young family. It was stressed by the court that there was no evidence of third-party involvement or any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident. The inquest served to formally close the investigation while acknowledging the devastating loss faced by the community and the surviving husband.

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In the aftermath, Mr. Shearman has spoken publicly about the support received from friends and the local community, who provided housing, clothes, food, and compassion during his recovery. He established a GoFundMe appeal to help manage the financial and emotional impact of the loss. He described how his life and the lives of those around him changed irrevocably on Boxing Day, expressing that his family's core essence had been ripped away in the most violent way possible.