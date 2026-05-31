Innovative Tongue‑Stimulating Device Gives Tinnitus Sufferer Dramatic Relief After Years of Silence

75‑year‑old Jim Gray's chronic tinnitus was eased after weeks of using Lenire, a dual‑stimulus headset and tongue‑vibrator that retrains the brain to ignore phantom sounds, offering hope to millions worldwide.

When Jim Gray, a 75‑year‑old retired journalist from Toronto, first heard a persistent humming inside his home he assumed his refrigerator was malfunctioning. The pandemic had kept him indoors, but once he stepped outside the noise followed him.

A doctor later diagnosed him with tinnitus, a condition that creates ringing, buzzing or hissing sounds in the ears. Over the next five years the phantom noise grew louder, disrupting his sleep, draining his energy and eroding his mental health. Jim tried a range of desperate measures - a strict sugar‑free diet, acupuncture, countless articles and online forums - but nothing provided lasting relief. In desperation he turned to an experimental therapy known as Lenire.

The system pairs a set of soft, noise‑masking headphones with a small vibrating device placed on the tongue. The device stimulates the trigeminal nerve while the headphones emit calming tones, a dual‑stimulus approach intended to retrain the brain to ignore the internal sounds of tinnitus. Jim was instructed to wear the headset for thirty minutes twice daily.

Within three days he reported a noticeable drop in the volume of the ringing, and after three months the noise had almost vanished, resurfacing only on particularly stressful days. He now wishes he had discovered the treatment earlier. Tinnitus affects an estimated 750 million people worldwide, with approximately seven million sufferers in the United Kingdom alone.

While some cases stem from treatable causes such as ear infections, wax buildup or Ménière's disease, a large proportion - about 1.5 million in the UK - experience chronic symptoms linked to age‑related hearing loss or prolonged exposure to loud noise. Conventional management relies on coping strategies: cognitive‑behavioural therapy, mindfulness, and sound‑masking devices that introduce background noise to mask the phantom sounds.

Lenire, priced at roughly £3,500 and currently offered in twenty private UK clinics, aims to go beyond symptom masking. Clinical data from a 2022 trial showed that 90 percent of 450 participants reported symptom reduction after six weeks, while a real‑world study published in the American Journal of Audiology found more than 80 percent of 140 users experienced significant improvement after twelve weeks.

Dr Ross O'Neil, the device's inventor, explains that stimulating the trigeminal nerve - which connects to the brain's auditory centres - may shift the brain's attention away from the tinnitus, offering a sustainable reduction in perceived noise. Though not a cure, the treatment appears to deliver lasting relief for many who have exhausted other options





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