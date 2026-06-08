Innovative Drug Reduces Risk of Muscle Loss for Weight Loss Patients

A new study has suggested that an innovative drug, apitegromab, could significantly reduce the risk of muscle loss for patients on weight loss medications. The research showed that people taking the medication while on injections lost just as much weight but half as much muscle as those just taking the injections.

An innovative drug, apitegromab, could significantly reduce the risk of muscle loss for patients on weight loss medications, a new study has suggested. The research showed that people taking the medication while on injections lost just as much weight but half as much muscle as those just taking the injections.

Previous studies have shown that one third of the weight lost by people using the injections such as Wegovy and Mounjaro comes from muscle and bone, instead of fat. The latest study analysed data from 102 adults taking weekly jab Mounjaro, also known as tirzepatide. Patients can lose up to a fifth of their body weight in a little over a year. Half of the group were also given apitegromab, with the other half given a placebo, or dummy drug.

People who took apitegromab alongside tirzepatide lost significantly less lean mass compared to those who were taking tirzepatide with a placebo. This is despite the two groups seeing similar overall weight loss. After six months people taking apitegromab lost around 1.9 kg less lean mass than those receiving the placebo.

Mounjaro, Ozempic and other fat-melting injections have ushered in a new era in the war on obesity, but research has shown that they can also cause muscle loss leading to dangerous fractures. The drug, delivered every four weeks via intravenous drip, is an antibody that stops the activation of myostatin, a protein that regulates muscle mass. When myostatin is activated it can inhibit muscle growth.

Researchers, led by experts from AdventHealth Translational Research Institute in the US, found lean mass accounted for 14.6 per cent of total weight loss in the apitegromab group compared with 30.2 per cent among those who took the placebo, according to the phase 2 study, which has been published in the journal Nature Medicine. The study's findings suggest that apitegromab may improve the composition of weight loss by preserving lean mass while maintaining similar overall weight reduction.

This is an important area of research because substantial weight loss, whether achieved through medication, dietary interventions or bariatric surgery, is often accompanied by some loss of lean mass. Strategies that help preserve lean mass while maintaining the benefits of weight reduction are of considerable interest, but whether they improve longer-term health outcomes remains to be established.

Preserving lean mass is biologically plausible and potentially beneficial, but larger and longer studies will be needed to determine whether these changes translate into meaningful improvements in strength, physical function, quality of life, or long-term health outcomes. The latest research comes after NHS figures revealed a growing number of patients are being prescribed weight loss jabs.

NHS spending on blockbuster weight loss jab soared four-fold in a year to over half a billion pounds with the bill now higher than any other drug. Medics in England issued 3.1million scripts for the drug in 2025/26 at a cost of £574million. This is more than the NHS has ever spent on a single medicine in a single year, according to records dating back 20 years.

While private prescriptions continue to boom with an estimated two and half million buying the injections





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Apitegromab Weight Loss Muscle Loss Mounjaro Obesity NHS Weight Loss Jabs

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