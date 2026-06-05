Andrew Malkinson, an innocent man wrongly convicted of rape, has expressed outrage over the 'softer' sentence handed to the real culprit, Paul Quinn, who strangled a young mother unconscious before assaulting her in 2003. Quinn, 52, has been jailed for 21 years at Manchester Crown Court, but will be eligible to apply for parole after serving just 14 years.

Andrew Malkinson , an innocent man wrongly convicted of rape, expresses outrage over the 'softer' sentence handed to the real culprit, Paul Quinn , who strangled a young mother unconscious before assaulting her in 2003.

Quinn, 52, has been jailed for 21 years at Manchester Crown Court, but will be eligible to apply for parole after serving just 14 years. Malkinson was left to 'rot' behind bars for 17 years before being cleared of the crime. The victim, who was left permanently disfigured, has spoken out about the impact of the attack, saying she 'lives in constant fear that someone is behind me'.

The judge described Quinn as a 'hero' and said that he must have known that Malkinson was innocent. Quinn had viewed an online news article from 2004 about the original trial, which demonstrated he was aware of the harm he had caused the woman and Malkinson. The case has sparked outrage over the miscarriage of justice and the 'softer' sentence handed to Quinn.

Malkinson has spoken out about the impact of the ordeal, saying that he is 'insulted' by the sentence and hopes that Quinn does not get parole. The victim has also spoken out about the impact of the attack, saying that it has left her with permanent scarring and disfigurement. The case has highlighted the need for justice to be served and for those responsible to be held accountable.

The judge noted that Quinn had a track record of violence and sexual offences, and that he had let Malkinson 'rot' in jail while he enjoyed his freedom. The case has sparked widespread outrage and has raised questions about the justice system and the treatment of victims. The victim has spoken out about the impact of the attack, saying that it has left her with a permanent reminder of that night and what she experienced.

The case has highlighted the need for justice to be served and for those responsible to be held accountable. The judge described Quinn as a 'hero' and said that he must have known that Malkinson was innocent. Quinn had viewed an online news article from 2004 about the original trial, which demonstrated he was aware of the harm he had caused the woman and Malkinson.

The case has sparked outrage over the miscarriage of justice and the 'softer' sentence handed to Quinn. The victim has spoken out about the impact of the attack, saying that it has left her with permanent scarring and disfigurement. The case has highlighted the need for justice to be served and for those responsible to be held accountable.

The judge noted that Quinn had a track record of violence and sexual offences, and that he had let Malkinson 'rot' in jail while he enjoyed his freedom. The case has sparked widespread outrage and has raised questions about the justice system and the treatment of victims





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Andrew Malkinson Paul Quinn Rape Miscarriage Of Justice Sentence

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