Inmates Eat Same Bland Meals Every Night at El Salvador's Mega Jail

A new Channel 5 documentary has revealed the extreme regime at El Salvador's mega prison, where inmates spend most of their day in their cells and only have limited human interaction. The prison's food consists of the same meals every day, without any green vegetables, and inmates have no access to books, magazines, newspapers, or screens.

Most inmates at El Salvador 's mega jail eat the same bland meals of rice and beans for dinner every night, according to new Channel 5 documentary 'Inside the World's Mega Prison', which aired this Wednesday.

The broadcaster Richard Madeley visited the 57-acre Terrorism Confinement Center, also known as Cecot, and witnessed the monotony of the inmates' daily lives. The notorious prison is home to over 3,000 inmates, including gang members, rapists, and terrorists. Madeley was shown how meals were distributed and then he tried one out himself, using a tortilla to eat the beans, as inmates do without cutlery.

The prison's food consists of the same meals every day, without any green vegetables, and inmates have no access to books, magazines, newspapers, or screens. The documentary highlights the extreme regime of Cecot, where prisoners spend most of their day in their cells and only have limited human interaction. The prison facility is the cornerstone of Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele's war on drug cartels and key to deportations from the US under President Donald Trump.

Inmates are restricted to boxer shorts, with their heads shaved, and there are no family visits, recreational spaces, or rehabilitation programmes. The guards prevent furniture, including beds, from being brought into the cells, with existing bunks served with cold, water-soaked mattresses. They also do not provide warm water for bathing, as hygiene facilities are limited once again.

Visitors can only view inmates through small windows, in a cage-like structure to keep them confined and safe, allowing observers to witness the distressing reality behind the heavily guarded walls





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El Salvador Mega Jail Terrorism Confinement Center Cecot Richard Madeley Prison System Reform

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Inside El Salvador's Mega Prison: A Frightening GlimpseChannel 5 host Richard Madeley visits El Salvador's infamous mega jail, Cecot, to film a documentary on the harsh regime inside and finds shocking conditions, the lack of rehabilitation programs, and the radical measures used to curb crime

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