Ink Movie Hits Select Theaters December 11, 2026, Then Netflix January 8, 2027

Ink, a film about The Sun's sensational rise under Rupert Murdoch, opens in select theaters on December 11, 2026 and streams on Netflix from January 8, 2027.

Ink, the film adapted from Graham's Tony Award-winning 2017 stage play of the same name, is scheduled to arrive in select theaters on December 11, 2026. It will then make its streaming debut on Netflix on January 8, 2027, giving audiences two ways to see the story of the British tabloid newspaper The Sun.

The film centers on the sensational rise of The Sun, a popular British tabloid. According to the official synopsis, Ink is an explosive cinematic rollercoaster about a group of visionaries and misfits who had an idea for a new kind of news, one meant to give the people what they want and change the face of the world we live in today.

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Trailer Shows Rupert Murdoch Reshaping The Sun

The trailer shows media mogul Rupert Murdoch, played by Pearce, convincing editor Larry Lamb, played by O'Connell, that The Sun can be changed. Murdoch tells Lamb that he has bought the publication.

Lamb initially dismisses The Sun as a laughing stock. Murdoch pushes back, and then declares, 'Let's make something dangerous and something fun!' That exchange sets the tone for the rest of the film's marketing.

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The trailer opens with a montage of the entertainment industry before cutting to a striking shot of Lamb at a printing press. It then follows Lamb and his team of reporters, including Foy's Jules Davies, as they brainstorm ways to turn The Sun into a sensational media giant.

The story that follows is the controversial rise of the tabloid, orchestrated by its ambitious editor. The sequence of the trailer moves from industry spectacle to a single newsroom plan, showing how the publication's transformation is built from the ground up.

Cast and Creative Themes Behind Ink

Ink centers on Larry Lamb and Rupert Murdoch as its main figures, with O'Connell and Pearce playing the roles. The film is supported by a wide ensemble cast.

Ink also stars Blake Harrison, Patrick Kennedy, Angus Imrie, Brian Gleeson, Bertie Carvel, Jonathan Hyde, Lucy Russell, and Christopher Fulford. Their presence in the cast list points to a story built around a team rather than a single figure.

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The official logline describes the film as a story about the rise of modern tabloid sensationalism, journalistic ethics, and ruthless corporate drive. That framing places the newspaper's commercial ambitions beside questions about how the press should behave.

Release Dates and Next Steps for Viewers

Ink opens in select theaters on December 11, 2026, and arrives on Netflix on January 8, 2027. Those two dates are the confirmed release milestones in the source material.

Exactly four weeks separate the theatrical date from the streaming premiere. The source does not list additional screening dates, so viewers who want the film at home should plan around the January 8, 2027 Netflix debut.