STILLWATER, Okla. — Caleb Hawkins’ absence from the second half and overtime of Saturday’s game with Kansas was hard to miss.

STILLWATER, Okla. — Caleb Hawkins’ absence from the second half and overtime of Saturday’s game with Kansas was hard to miss.sophomore running back standing on the sideline with his right wrist and thumb wrapped in heavy tape as he suffered an injury late in the first half of the game.

Before that, Hawkins had been running roughshod over the Kansas defense, as he gained 69 yards on 10 carries and caught another four passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. He was well on his way to another huge night.said that he didn’t have an update on Hawkins but hopes to the next time he speaks to reporters, which is likely Wednesday after the early signing period begins for recruits.

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But it just showed how ubiquitous Hawkins is to the offense — even if the Cowboys found a way to win inOklahoma State head coach Eric Morris talked about losing Caleb Hawkins during the game, and the job that William Mason did as his replacement in the second half and overtime. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.