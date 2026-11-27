The Rams suffered three more injuries against the Packers. Sources reveal updates on Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen and Bill Murray ahead of the Chiefs game.

26-13 Thanksgiving Eve victory over the Green Bay PackersFriday that tight end Tyler Higbee suffered a chest contusion and is considered week to week. Sources confirmed the injury to The California Post, adding that Higbee will need to be reevaluated Monday or Tuesday to determine whether he can absorb contact and potentially play against Kansas City.

Tyler Higbee #89 of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass against Evan Williams #33 of the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. , Nov. 25, 2026. Fellow tight end Davis Allen suffered an ankle injury, although the severity and recovery timeline remain undetermined. Both tight ends exited Wednesday’s game and did not return.

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Higbee has caught 32 passes for 318 yards and two touchdowns this season, while Allen has contributed 15 receptions for 124 yards and three touchdowns. WithLos Angeles has already been without its two best receivers, and run as much 12 and 13-personnel in the league. Depth at tight end is crucial in running those formations, while also lending a hand to the recent dominance on the ground.